Hospitality-driven marketing and communications firm OMvino announces Matt Montrose as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMvino LLC, a full-suite marketing and PR company which serves food, wine and lifestyle clients, has formally named Matt Montrose as its new CEO, commencing April 1, 2020. Montrose, formerly OMvino's Chief Administrative Officer, has been acting CEO since January, 2022, to enable OMvino's founding partner and CEO Jennifer Estevez to focus on OMvino's sister company Consciously Planted , which provides business advisory services to plant-based and sustainable food brands.

Montrose, who holds an Advanced Sommelier certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers, has more than a decade of management experience. During his tenure in hospitality, he worked as a wine director and sommelier alongside numerous celebrity chefs and acclaimed beverage programs, such as Atelier Crenn, Bar Crenn, Michael Mina, Manresa, and Chez TJ, all of which were awarded stars by the Michelin Guide. When he joined OMvino in 2018, Montrose applied his skills honed by developing restaurants to be profitable and managing complex supply chain systems and people to his new role as Director of Business Development before being promoted to Chief Administration Officer in 2020.

"I'm excited to accept this new role and continue my career at OMvino and, by extension, as a partner in Consciously Planted," said Matt Montrose. "I believe OMvino has a fantastic business model and a talented management and staffing team which uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing communications environment and maximize connection and productivity as much of today's work continues to be virtual."

OMvino, while based in San Francisco, was an early adopter of the digital nomad model and its team members, all hospitality industry veterans, work remotely from various domestic markets, London, France and South America. This fully remote organization and utilization of remote working technologies as a core tenet of its business allows OMvino to easily serve wineries and other clients in remote regions, rather than focus on single cities where it maintains brick and mortar offices. The OMvino team's hospitality background and its ability and passion for taking care of others directly translates to the service experience it offers clients.

As OMvino's Chief Administrative Officer, Montrose leveraged his varied background of business skills from the restaurant world to double OMvino's business, year-on-year. His keen passion for customer care translates into providing clients with a customized range of services, bridging branding and marketing strategy, wine education, project management and operations, as well as distribution and supply chain consulting.

"Matt is the right leader for OMvino," said Jennifer Estevez, former CEO and current founding partner. "Matt's extensive communications and business development skills will help OMvino to continue to strengthen our offering to clients, and expand our growing domestic and international presence. We believe his strong leadership experience will ensure OMvino continues to progress on its path to being the leading hospitality-focused marketing and PR agency in the U.S., and beyond."

OMvino is a team exclusively of wine and hospitality experts, providing this niche market with skills, services, and connections that have been nurtured over years of directly working alongside these brands.

