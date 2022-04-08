Morris Animal Foundation named as one of Top 50 "Best Nonprofits to Work For in 2022" by The NonProfit Times

DENVER, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation is proud to be recognized by The NonProfit Times as one of the top 50 Best Nonprofits To Work For 2022. The Foundation, which works with researchers from around the world to advance animal health, ranked 17th among medium-sized nonprofits. The award, designed to identify and recognize the best employers in the nonprofit industry, is the second in as many years for the Foundation.

"We are honored to be recognized by The NonProfit Times as a Best Nonprofits To Work For 2022, particularly given the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in workplaces globally," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "Year two of primarily remote work came with its own set of unique challenges for us, but I am so proud of how our leadership team, staff members and Board of Trustees were able to adapt and thrive.

"Our mission as a foundation has always been to advance the health and well-being of animals around the world and it's our incredible staff members who make it all possible."

As the pandemic stretched into year two, Morris Animal Foundation continued to practice its safety-first approach and maintain its work-from-home policy. Having a year of remote experience helped the Foundation refine its approach which included new virtual activities to help employees stay connected, expanded benefits, more investment in virtual infrastructure, expanded cybersecurity efforts and other enhancements.

Today, the Foundation continues to focus on investing in its mission and its people by supporting the well-being of all staff members and nurturing a thriving, inclusive culture grounded in the Foundation's core values of excellence, respect, compassion, collaboration, innovation and determination.

The Best Nonprofits To Work For survey and awards process is conducted by Best Companies Group. Winners are announced and published in The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers.

Nonprofits from across the country compete for the prestigious honor by entering a two-part survey process. Part one consists of an evaluation of the organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics. The second part of the survey process measures employee satisfaction. When combined, the scores determine which organizations make the list of top 50 nonprofits in the country.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Headquartered in Denver, and founded in 1948, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $142 million in critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

