Collaboration between Healthix and Hixny facilitates seamless access through Concise, a FHIR-enabled patient record snapshot; drives interoperability and workflow efficiencies for New York State providers.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move toward creating efficiencies and increasing access to vital clinical data, Healthix announced a collaboration with Hixny, two leading public New York HIEs, to launch a new SMART on FHIR enabled capability, developed by Hixny. The application, called Concise, will provide a patient record snapshot that quickly delivers data within the provider's workflow; data that is essential for effective care.

"With increasing demands for comprehensive data and unencumbered access, Healthix reached out to Hixny to leverage a solution that works for busy providers seeking quick, efficient access to vital information," said Todd Rogow, President & CEO of Healthix. "We saw an opportunity to build upon a growing partnership between our organizations and to share best practices, leveraging the expertise each public HIE brings to patients across New York State."

In fact, this collaboration means that providers at half of the hospitals in New York State will have access to data from across the state's healthcare community using the same interface within the workflow of their electronic health record (EHR) system.

The technology being used to power Concise' s patient record snapshot—FHIR—is being more widely used and adopted across healthcare as it facilitates the seamless exchange of data across platforms. Use of the technology also helps Healthix, and providers, align to various directives made by the federal government's Trusted Exchanged Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) over the past couple of years.

"For years, we [HINs] have been limited by EHRs," said Mark McKinney, Hixny's CEO, referencing a recent blog he posted. "But with FHIR specifications being strongly promoted by the federal government to solve the problem of interoperability nationwide, we are beginning to gain serious traction. This patient record snapshot is just a scratch on the surface of the solutions we can provide using SMART on FHIR to support improvements in healthcare."

"Our providers depend on us to be responsive and to derive value from participating in health information exchange," said Rogow. "Some of the city's largest health systems have demonstrated interest in integrating Healthix Concise." The application is especially advantageous for complex networks that cross multiple hospitals and other facility types sharing the same electronic health record (EHR) for their patients. The ease of integrating within some of the industry's largest and most widely used EHRs makes it especially valuable.

About Healthix

Healthix is among the largest public health information exchanges (HIE) in the nation, bringing together over 8,000 healthcare facilities across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 20 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter from across New York State, 24/7 in real-time. With HITRUST certification as a critical component of its accreditation as a state qualified entity, Healthix affirms their commitment to the highest security standards, ensuring that data from all contributors remains secured and protected. Visit www.healthix.org

About Hixny

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving Eastern New York and parts of Vermont. Its secure technology allows healthcare consumers and providers to access health records in real time, ensuring providers have the details they need to provide high-quality care and empowering patients to become more active participants in their own care. Hixny facilitates collaboration, helping establish the foundation of effective population- and community-level health initiatives. Hixny is a nationally recognized leader in HIE technology innovation.

