College Consensus Publishes Consensus Rankings of the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its regional rankings of the Best Colleges in the North , South , Midwest , and West for 2022.

Proximity to home is a top factor in college choice. Students should be empowered by knowing the best colleges by them.

Every spring, millions of prospective students around the U.S. race to their emails with the hopes of being greeted with college acceptance letters.

"It's an exciting time for many students and families," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "The hard work they've put in for years has paid off—and new doors are opening."

The next step, after celebrating this well-deserved accomplishment, is choosing which college to attend.

"And when it comes to college choice, proximity to home is a top factor. That's why it's important for students to have, and know, the great college options in their region." continues Jeremy Alder.

To determine the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West, College Consensus combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews to provide the most comprehensive picture of the college landscape in each U.S. region.

The Top 3 Best Colleges in the North are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Princeton University Yale University

The Top 3 Best Colleges in the South are:

Duke University Vanderbilt University Rice University

The Top 3 Best Colleges in the Midwest are:

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor University of Notre Dame Washington University in St. Louis

The Top 3 Best Colleges in the West are:

Stanford University Pomona College University of California-Los Angeles

View the full rankings of the Best Colleges in the North , South , Midwest , and West for 2022 here.

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of our 2022 Consensus Rankings. For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

