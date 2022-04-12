Physicians Formula Boosts its Environmental Health Initiatives with New Limited-Edition Collection in Support of EARTHDAY.ORG

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Formula is excited to celebrate and support EARTHDAY.ORG with the launch of the new limited-edition Butter Earth Day Collection. In an effort to continue combating climate change and reducing its carbon footprint, Physicians Formula will shine a light on EARTHDAY.ORG's ongoing global environmental initiatives. This partnership, part of the brand's Beaumanitarian* movement, continues to support EARTHDAY.ORG's mission to drive meaningful action for our planet across climate and environment literacy, end plastic pollution, conservation & restoration, food and environment, and climate change initiatives.

Over the past year, Physicians Formula has been a proud supporter of EARTHDAY.ORG by driving awareness, collecting proceeds, and planting trees across the globe. "We're so excited to continue our support of this incredible organization with the launch of the Butter Earth Day Collection," says Alice Chen, VP of Marketing at Physicians Formula. "With environmental health always top of mind, we are committed to helping spread EARTHDAY.ORG's mission."

Environmental health continues to stand at the forefront of Physicians Formula's mission to be free from all things bad and stand for good. The brand has designed the new collection with recyclable components and reduced packaging. They have also implemented improved manufacturing protocols to save energy, recycle, and reduce waste.

These new limited-edition essentials create a lit-from within, tropical glow unlike any other! The new collection is paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free and infused with a powerful blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter from the lush and nutrient-rich Amazon. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize, these products will leave your skin silky soft.

The new limited-edition Butter Earth Day Collection at-a-glance includes:

Butter Bronzer: An ultra-luxurious bronzer that combines the best features of a powder and cream bronzer to deliver a lit-from-within glow unlike any other. Available in 3 shades. SRP $13.49

Butter Blush: An ultra-luxurious blush infused with Physicians Formula's proprietary Butter Complex. The incredibly creamy and soft texture will achieve an unmatched, tropical, and radiant glow. Available in 2 shades. SRP $13.49

Join our Beaumanitarian movement to make the world a BUTTER place!

The NEW limited-edition Butter Earth Day Collection is available exclusively at Walgreens.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

*Beaumanitarian movement: Physicians Formula stands for Environmental Health and Women and Girls Equality and Empowerment. We believe that beauty can uplift your life and the life of others, through every touchpoint, from product to philanthropy, we will better ourselves, our planet, and our community. Every purchase contributes to the promotion of human, community, and our planet's welfare through our philanthropic partnerships.

About EARTHDAY.ORG:

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at www.earthday.org. #RestoreOurEarth

