Adam Rean Bohlen Joins Financial Resources Group as Director of Business Consulting

Bohlen to Support Advisor Growth Throughout the South

FORT MILL, S.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announced today that Adam Rean Bohlen has been named the firm's next Director of Business Consulting. Bohlen will join company's business consulting team of 10 who are dedicated to helping advisors grow their books of business. Bohlen will be supporting growth initiatives throughout the south.

Based in Dallas, Bohlen brings to the firm more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he held the position of VP, Financial Professional Relationship Manager at Infinex Financial Group. Bohlen has previously worked under LPL Financial (LPL) from 2011-2019 serving in a business development role.

Financial Resources Group President Steve Lank expresses his enthusiasm of having Bohlen join the firm. "Adam brings to the table extensive business development experience from his background at LPL. His familiarity with our broker-dealer coupled with his eagerness to help our advisors grow their businesses makes him not only a valuable asset, but a perfect fit for our talented business consulting team."

Looking to enhance his advisor offerings, Bohlen found joining Financial Resources Group a great opportunity for his career. "Joining Financial Resources Group was an easy decision for me. I trust the team, leadership, and without a doubt know that this firm is the best match for me and my personal growth," said Bohlen. "The transition was extremely comfortable and smooth with so many familiar faces I've had the professional courtesy of working with over the past 15 years."

Bohlen holds his Series 7 and 66 registrations with LPL. Prior to entering the industry, Bohlen served eight years in the Marine Corps where he was enrolled in the intensive leadership training program. Additionally, he earned a meritorious promotion to Sergeant during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Supporting independent as well as bank and credit union-based advisors through partnering with financial institutions, is Bohlen's top priority as he looks forward to making lasting impacts out in the field. "I want to be my territory's personal advisor concierge and their first resource when looking for solutions to everyday industry problems. When they don't know where to go, my hope is they always start with me," said Bohlen. "This isn't just a job, but a passion for me and very much look forward to their partnership and positively impacting their businesses."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise*, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of December 2021.





** As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

