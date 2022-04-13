Fair trade handcrafts leader NOVICA.com spearheads global effort to establish April 18 as annual "World Artisan Day"

Honoring cultural heritage worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major fair trade handcrafts website NOVICA.com is spearheading a growing global movement to officially establish April 18 as World Artisan Day on calendars worldwide.

Artisans from the Wakami artisan collective prepare to celebrate World Artisan Day on April 18, 2022, joining fellow artisans and art lovers commemorating the occasion around the world. The Wakami artisans, based in Guatemala, sell their handcrafts internationally on the NOVICA.com fair trade platform. Photo courtesy NOVICA.com (PRNewswire)

"We are thankful NOVICA is pursuing a calendar initiative to create a global World Artisan Day." -Smithsonian Folklife

"Artisans are uniquely essential to every culture – they are the keepers of our arts," said Roberto Milk, CEO and cofounder of NOVICA.com, adding, "Although international calendars are filled with annual recognition days for many diverse professions, somehow, until now, artisans – the visionaries so central to our cultural identities – have been overlooked."

Today NOVICA launched WorldArtisanDay.org as a permanent global sharing platform where artisans, organizations and the public are invited to create, calendar, post, and share information about events, fairs, and festivals honoring artisans.

NOVICA's eight Artisan Empowerment Hubs around the world will host World Artisan Day events this year – in West Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Guatemala, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, and India. NOVICA is encouraging others to plan April 18th World Artisan Day events in their towns and cities as well.

Smithsonian comments

"We are thankful NOVICA is pursuing a calendar initiative to create a global World Artisan Day, specifically recognizing and celebrating artisans for their contributions to humanity," said Sabrina Lynn Motley, director of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Since 1967, Smithsonian has hosted the internationally recognized Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C., a global outdoor festival of "living cultural heritage" attracting approximately one million visitors each summer.

Artisans comment

Speaking from Indonesia, jewelry artisan Made Wardika said he plans to attend the World Artisan Day showcase hosted by NOVICA in Bali.

"It is important to establish an official day recognizing artisans for our legacy as historical keepers of culture, ensuring that diverse cultural heritages continue to be handed down and enjoyed through the generations."

In Oaxaca, Mexico, alebrije sculptor Teresa Ojeda concurred. "Establishing World Artisan Day will help ensure the survival of our arts, our family traditions, and our cultural inheritance," the artisan said.

NOVICA.com is the leading online platform for remote artisans around the world to sell handmade fair trade jewelry, apparel, unique gifts and home decor. Founded in 1999 to empower artisans and preserve cultures worldwide, NOVICA is headquartered in Los Angeles with eight Artisan Empowerment Hubs around the world.

