Fuel Cycle Launches Integration With UserTesting, Expanding Ability for Companies to Access Customer Communities

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of an integration with UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight. The integration enables users to efficiently reach and manage networks of their own customers via Fuel Cycle communities directly within the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform.

Through the integration, users can create and distribute tests from the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, and once tests are launched, Fuel Cycle community members can access the test within the Fuel Cycle platform as a study. The session results can be viewed in UserTesting with Fuel Cycle members' usernames matched to individual members, creating an easy and efficient way to capture feedback.

"Customer feedback is an integral part of how companies continue to innovate and improve their products and services. It's especially pertinent as consumers have more options than ever," said Rick Kelly , CPO of Fuel Cycle. "The Fuel Cycle and UserTesting integration offers companies even more context around what customers are thinking and experiencing, allowing them to easily gather feedback then make the necessary adjustments to their product and services."

To learn more about Fuel Cycle's integration with UserTesting, visit www.fuelcycle.com .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

