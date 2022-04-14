InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Accessory for Toes/Feet (TRO-498)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help keep the toes warm, dry and comfortable," said an inventor, from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TOE MITTS. My design could help to reduce irritation and ailments caused by wet, cold feet."

The patent-pending invention provides added warmth for the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear a second pair of bulky socks. As a result, it increases comfort and it can be worn while working, engaged in outdoor activities, etc. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for various members of the labor force, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

