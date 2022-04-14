NEWLY ESTABLISHED LIVE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE CLOSES OUT THE SUCCESSFUL RUN OF THE NEW EDITION "THE CULTURE TOUR" AMID TOP 10 POSITIONING ON POLLSTAR LIVE 75 CHART

Produced by Black Promoters Collective

New Edition's The Culture Tour Lands @ #5 While Maxwell's The Night Tour Lands @ #7 On Pollstar's "Live 75"

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the uber-successful New Edition "The Culture Tour" has ended, the newly established live entertainment company Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is pleased to announce that the tour, its first offering, landed this week in the Top 10 (#6) on Pollstar's "Live 75" chart as one of the top-selling live entertainment shows in the United States. New Edition follows Marc Anthony. The Culture Tour featured Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.

Maxwell's "The Night Tour," The collective's second production this year, and still on the road, also landed Top 10 at number eight (#8), following Tool. "The Night Tour" features Joe and Anthony Hamilton.

See chart here.

Watch NE "The Culture Tour" recap here.

Watch Maxwell's "The Night Tour "recap here.

"We are genuinely excited about the success of our partnership with New Edition. We knew that they would be the perfect partners to launch our brand and the outcome of the tour exceeded our expectations. Enlisting the formidable Uncle Charlie and bringing back the Bad Boy R&B of Jodeci was the perfect package. We look forward to working with them again in the future," states BPC President Shelby Joyner.

BPC also celebrates having hosted the mainly sold-out shows with "The Culture Tour" to both fans' and critics' delight with The Boston Globe, New Edition's hometown paper, calling the tour a "triumphant homecoming."

The national press agrees with Billboard, reporting that the show was "spectacular, with the men of New Edition turning back the clock to a time where they reigned supreme over the R&B landscape in the '80s and early '90s."

The Black-owned collective comprises eight promoters from across the country with hundreds of years of successful live show experience, making them the next viable force in the national and international live entertainment space. The group's primary mission is to celebrate the artistic accolades of Black musicians across the country and eventually the world who don't get proper recognition.

According to a recent report by Billboard, since 2017, R&B/Hip-Hop has been the dominant music genre in the country, while Music Business Worldwide previously stated that nearly a third of all streams in the US were of hip-hop and R&B artists. Both clearly state that Black music is the most popular genre of music in the United States.

"Our mission is to be the global leader of Culture-forward events and content while ensuring we're providing opportunities to the great minds of the future and pouring back into the communities we serve. We're uniquely positioned to achieve these goals because we're cultural anthropologists and social engineers that know how to program experiences that drive culture," says BPC CEO Gary Guidry.

It's not too late to witness the stellar production by BPC with a few shows still on sale for Grammy Award-winning Maxwell's "The Night" tour; BPC is also gearing up to make another stellar announcement on their next super-star offering.

Remaining dates for Maxwell's "The Night Tour," featuring Joe and Anthony Hamilton:

April 29 Los Angeles The Forum (previously April 15)

April 30 Oakland Oakland Arena (previously April 16)

May 7 Tampa Amelie Arena

May 8 Miami FTX Arena

About Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

For more information, don't hesitate to contact TreMedia: Tresa Sanders @ 917 426 8707 or email at tresa@tre-media.net .

