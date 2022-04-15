Authparency selected by Microsoft for Startups to remove friction from the prior authorization process and eliminate barriers to healthcare.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authparency, an initiative of OncoSpark Inc. a leader in value-based-technology enabled services, is focused on transforming the prior authorization process through intelligent workflow and automation. Authparency, built upon more than a decade of clinical and administrative prior authorization intelligence, has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, which will enable further development and application. The platform was built with features and modules that leverage subject matter experts and interoperability for both medical procedures and drugs/infusion.

Authparency and Microsoft (PRNewswire)

Microsoft for Startups brings together the technology, guidance, and support that we need to continue to strategically and fundamentally influence the value to patients and healthcare. Jordan Johnson, Chief Innovation Officer of OncoSpark, said, "This program serves as the foundational catalyst that is needed to harness confidence and speed in our solution that is imperative for patients and providers as we define less restrictive value based clinical pathways."

Authparency was created with the input and experience of 100+ clinicians, patient advocates, benefit navigators and other stakeholders that understand the need for better alignment of patient, payer, and provider. The data collected from the platform is influencing pharma, industry, and health policy as it relates to transparency and access to care, while helping build clinical decision support approval pathways. Authparency has numerous relational modules that create a standardized, transparent, and integrated authorization ecosystem.

Manish Jain, co-founder of OncoSpark, said, "The onerous prior authorization requirements burden practices with a variety of barriers, including issues submitting documentation through disparate health plan web portals. This remains a major problem in healthcare as we are seeing an increase in those seeking specialty care and an even greater increase in barriers to this care. By standardizing the process and creating relational data, we are able to work directly with payers and pharmaceutical companies to drive optimization and value."

As providers and practices operate on razor thin margins and struggle with staffing, bringing tracking, payer connectivity, direct submission, insurance validation, HUB enrollment, and assistance pathways in one integrated platform ensures viability, sustainability, and optimal resource allocation.

Jordan Johnson added, "The commitment and values of the Microsoft and Oncospark teams allow us to serve communities, patients, and providers to reduce barriers in a dynamic and changing environment."

About OncoSpark

OncoSpark is a 400+ member team that is committed to value-based care driven by technology-enabled services through integrated data. OncoSpark's combination of clinical, administrative, and industry expertise has established them as one of healthcare's most trusted partners for practices, payers, providers, and vendors that seek a more effective approach and strategy to the current ineffective operational and financial processes. Contact OncoSpark directly at jordanj@oncospark.com to learn more about our at-risk strategies, RCM management, data solutions, and platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OncoSpark