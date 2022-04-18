April Hamilton, Deputy Director, NY State Department Of Health To Keynote The Children's Services Leadership Summit At The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute August 30th In Newport Beach, CA

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Children's Services Leadership Summit : New Opportunities For Serving Children With Complex Needs will feature April Hamilton, Deputy Director of New York State Department of Health, Department of Health Insurance Programs as the keynote speaker. The all-day summit will take place during The OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute in Newport Beach, CA, on August 30th. The summit is focused on providing insights and best practices for building efficient, innovative programs for children's services.

The world has sustained a massive shift, and children have been unfairly affected, perhaps more than any other population. Focused exclusively on children's services, industry experts will address the most pressing issues facing children in the next normal. Sessions will cover innovative programs serving children with complex needs and how your organization can incorporate new contract and revenue opportunities into your strategic plan for successful sustainability.

April Hamilton brings years of experience in cross-collaboration efforts across state agencies to bring innovative solutions to children's services within the state of New York. Her keynote address, "Tear Down The Silos: New York's Model For Integrated Care In Multi-Agency Children's Services" will address the creation of a comprehensive system of care services, focused on children.

The summit will deliver a day of learning about new programs serving the under-18 population that organizations can incorporate to drive new contracts and revenue for growth. Attendees will delve into such topics as:

Help At Home: Children's Medical Homes

The Rise of Behavioral Health Emergency Departments For Children In Crisis

Serving Children With The Most Complex Needs

How Technology Integration Is Revolutionizing Care For Children

The summit is sponsored by Akili. Attendees are invited to join them for a lunch & learn as an additional opportunity to gain insights into how they are creating personalized digital therapeutics engineered to directly improve cognitive impairments.

Following the summit, The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will take place from August 31-September 1. The institute is focused on driving organizational excellence and world class performance in serving consumers with the most complex needs. The institute goes past theory and policy—providing a deep dive into the field-tested management best practices needed for sustainability and success.

As part of the institute, OPEN MINDS will also be holding two topical seminars:

View the full agenda at: https://management.openminds.com/agenda.

Registration for the Children's Services Leadership Summit is $300. The All-Access Institute Pass to The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute includes both the summit and seminars.

Registration is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education and Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com .

