Esper Expands Executive Team, Names Chief Financial Officer To Enable Accelerated Growth

David Barclay joins Esper as Chief Financial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper , the leader in DevOps for Devices, expanded its executive leadership team to include David Barclay as Chief Financial Officer. Barclay will oversee Esper's financial activities, forecasting, and planning, and serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO, Yadhu Gopalan.

Barclay is a three-time startup CFO and has led high-growth startups in increasing their revenue from single-digit millions to over one hundred million. He has a proven track record in managing and leading acquisition strategies, raising multiple rounds of venture capital, and leading successful exit strategies in his prior roles. Barclay joins Esper from DigniFi where he was CFO and helped grow the business at a rate of 3X over two years.

Esper is experiencing unprecedented growth and has more than doubled its global team in the past year. The company has raised over $100 million in venture capital and recently released a first-of-its-kind DevOps product for dedicated device fleets, Esper Architect.

"Barclay has a unique blend of technical knowledge and expertise, and a strong track record of helping companies scale," said Yadhu Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Esper. "He will add immediate impact to Esper as we enter our next phase of growth."

Barclay said, "I am delighted to join Esper as it continues on its trajectory of accelerated growth. The company culture and commitment to DevOps innovation for device fleets perfectly compliments my background and matches my passion for being part of high-growth startups. As exciting as Esper's growth has been over the past year, the company is just getting started!"

About Esper

Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for dedicated devices. As the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io .

