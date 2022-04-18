GROHE Introduces Rainshower™ Aqua Body Sprays To Enhance At Home Showering Experience

Leading Bathroom Brand Invites Consumers to Escape to the Indulgent Luxury Of A Full Body Dream Shower

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GROHE, the leading global brand for bath and kitchen water solutions, introduces Rainshower™ Aqua Body Sprays, the latest addition to GROHE's innovative at home shower offerings. Designed to transform your bathroom into a relaxing retreat, the GROHE Rainshower Aqua Body Sprays offer rejuvenating and exhilarating elements that exude the pure pleasure of water to soothe the senses with spa-like comfort.

Slim and unobtrusive, the Aqua Body Sprays feature a unique combination of power, performance and design perfection. The low-profile body spray sits flush for a clean look when not in use and once the water is turned on, the body spray pops out to reveal a precision knurled edge that makes it easy to alternate between the relaxing Rain Spray or the invigorating ActiveJet Spray. Engineered to create a highly personal experience, the Aqua Body Sprays are angle adjustable, satisfying any height and providing target relief where needed. Meticulously engineered, combining beauty and benefit, they transform an everyday shower into an indulgent experience.

"Over the past two years, the bathroom has become an escape for so many people, a place where they can enjoy some quality me time," said Patrick Speck, leader of LIXIL Global Design. "Knowing this, we wanted to expand our luxury shower offerings to create a more indulgent spa atmosphere. Whether using the shower to wake up in the morning or relax after a long day, the Rainshower Aqua Body Sprays allow consumers to enjoy their dream shower experience."

When it comes to delivering the pure, simple joy of water, GROHE products are unrivaled. Complementing multiple showering collections, the Aqua Body Sprays allow consumers to create their ideal custom shower experience with up to six body sprays controlled with a single button on the Grohtherm® SmartControl Thermostatic valve trim. Designed to replicate the robust spray power of a luxe spa, the Aqua Body spray pattern extends two feet without losing effectiveness, while using 60 percent less water than standard 2.5gpm options.

Available in a square or round shape, the Aqua Body Sprays are offered in multiple finishes allowing consumers to perfectly match the full array of GROHE bathroom offerings. The GROHE Rainshower Aqua Body Sprays are now available online and through major distributors nationwide. To learn more, visit grohe.us.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 7,000 employees in 150 countries – 2,600 of them are based in Germany. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Joy of Water), every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added value – and bear the "Made in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO 2 -neutral* worldwide. In spring 2022, GROHE reached another major milestone by removing all unnecessary plastic packaging from its products.

In the past ten years alone, more than 490 design and innovation awards as well as several sustainability awards confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories "Resources" and "Design". As part of the sustainability and climate campaign "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders," GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.

*includes CO 2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

