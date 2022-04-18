InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Capes for the Beauty Industry (CNC-766)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm a master barber and I wanted to create a safe and sanitary cape option for clients," said an inventor, from Sharon, S.C., "so I invented SUPERIOR CAPES. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cape for clients in beauty salons and barber shops. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using standard shared capes. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances safety during the current pandemic. The invention features a disposable and recyclable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for beauty salons and barber shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

