Novavax Grows Presence at World Vaccine Congress and 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases

  • New data on COVID-19 Influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine to be presented at World Vaccine Congress
  • Several abstracts and presentations slated to highlight updates on NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, will provide a first look at data from its COVID-19 influenza combination vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine trials, at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, DC, April 18 - 21, 2022. In addition, the latest data on its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, will be presented at both WVC and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23 - 26, 2022. Data from eight abstracts and presentations, including four oral presentations, will be presented across the two congresses.

Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax, said: "Our presence at these two leading industry conferences shows our ongoing commitment to addressing COVID-19, and the advances we have made towards a next-generation influenza vaccine. We look forward to sharing these updates that further demonstrate the potential for our platform."

Key Novavax presentations during WVC:

Glenn, G

How long will our immunity
against COVID-19 last for
and will our vaccines
continue to work against
VoCs?

Panel

April 19, 2022

8:45 – 9:45 ET

Kim, D

Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine
Safety under Emergency Use
Authorization: Challenges and
Lessons?

Panel

April 20, 2022

12:10 – 1:10 ET

Glenn, G

Clinical Update on Novavax's
Recombinant Nanoparticle Protein
Subunit COVID-19 Vaccine as a
Booster

Oral

Session COVID & Beyond – M4

April 20, 2022

12:40 – 12:00 ET

Shinde, V

Update on Novavax' NanoFlu*
vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza
Combination Vaccine development

Oral

Session Influenza and Respiratory – M4

April 20, 2022

12:40 – 1:10 ET

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Key Novavax presentations during ECCMID:

Toback, S

Ongoing safety and efficacy
of the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19
vaccine in the United Kingdom

Abstract #04525

Oral

Session Late breaking updates on COVID vaccination

April 25, 2022

16:15 – 17:15 CET

Shinde, V

Long-term durability of
antigen-specific polyfunctional
CD4+ T cell responses against
vaccine-homologous and
antigenically drifted viruses:
results of a phase III trial
of a recombinant quadrivalent
hemagglutinin saponin-adjuvanted
nanoparticle influenza

Abstract #1197

Oral

Session Viral respiratory infections: Influenza and RSV

April 26, 2022

11:00 – 12:00 CET

Áñez, G

Safety, efficacy and effectiveness
of a SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted
recombinant spike protein
vaccine (NVX-CoV2373)
in a phase III trial in
adolescents (PREVENT-19)

Abstract #04455

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Áñez, G

Molecular epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2
strains identified during a phase III,
efficacy and safety trial of
NVX-CoV2373 vaccine
(PREVENT-19) in the
United States and Mexico

Abstract #00284

Poster

Session 12l. Virus evolution, variants, and impact

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Beyhaghi, H

Reported pregnancies and
associated outcomes across
the NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19
vaccine clinical development
programme

Abstract #01705

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

Marchese, A

COVID-19 vaccine receptivity
and preferences among
"vaccine hesitants"

Abstract #04362

Poster

Session 12g. Vaccine development, trials, efficacy, policy

April 25, 2022

12:00 – 13:00 CET

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases websites.

About Novavax 
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, previously referred to as NanoFlu. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on LinkedIn,.

Contacts: 
Investors
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022 
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804 
Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521 
media@novavax.com

