America's Hometown Pizza Place Now Serving New York-Style Pizza

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn , America's Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet, announced today the launch of its largest menu item to-date, the NYXL Pizza. The New York-style buffet addition is topped with extra large deli pepperoni, only available on the NYXL, and made with 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese on a crispy crust with thin and foldable slices. NYXL Pizza is available at the All You Can Eat Buffet, or for delivery or carryout at select locations for a limited time offer of $11.99.

Pizza Inn Adds New 'NYXL Pizza' to the Menu (PRNewswire)

"Our new New York-style pizza is so big that we had to buy larger pans," says Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Brandon Solano. "The new NYXL is made like pizza should be - with real ingredients made in-house, daily. We are excited to give our customers signature pizzas made with quality ingredients they can't get anywhere else."

The NYXL Pizza starts with Pizza Inn's house-made dough made from scratch each morning. Once the crispy crust is baked to golden-brown perfection, it's topped with signature sauce and 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese. For a flavorful experience folded into every bite, the NYXL is exclusively finished off with extra large deli pepperoni.

"Pizza Inn's commitment to quality is why our brand has stood the test of time and is poised for additional growth," says Senior Director of Marketing, Chaz Black. "Pizza Inn looks forward to launching more innovative buffet items to its menu that customers are sure to love. Our goal is to make our NYXL pizza a permanent menu item, so our guests can enjoy a slice of the New York-Style Pizza they crave."

Guests can enjoy the new NYXL Pizza delivered right to their door or alongside buffet family favorites such as stuffed crust, house pan, or the famous chocolate chip pizzert at their nearest Pizza Inn buffet.

To find the Pizza Inn location nearest you, or for more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn:

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. Opening in 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made crust, delicious pizza buffet and friendly service helped the brand become America's hometown pizza place. More than 60 years later, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, fresh ingredients and small-town vibe remain hallmarks today in its more than 160 restaurants in the U.S. and in 6 countries. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Ready in just five minutes, Pie Five's craft pizzas are made with house-made dough baked every morning and feature creative recipes and crust creations in more than 30 restaurants domestically. For more information, please visit www.raverg.com and stay connected on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza .

Media Contact:

Madison DeChellis for Pizza Inn

madison@thepowergroup.com

330-606-4473

