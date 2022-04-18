RADIANCE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES Q1 2022 SUCCESS OF SOLA SALONS AND WOODHOUSE

Premier Self-Care Franchise Brands Propel Franchise Development; Positioned for Significant Future Growth

DENVER, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Holdings , a company representing a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector, is reporting the strong quarterly performance of its two flagship brands, Sola Salons and Woodhouse. The leading franchise concepts both accelerated their aggressive development efforts in the first quarter of 2022, growing their respective footprints across the U.S. and Canada, and signed franchise agreements to further expand their presence domestically and internationally.

Following a successful 2021 where Sola Salons opened 53 new locations and achieved its 600th milestone, the company sustained its impressive development momentum into Q1 2022, opening 13 new locations in markets such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Florida. The world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise also signed development agreements in Q1 to further grow its system wide footprint. Additionally, Sola successfully purchased 20 existing franchise locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. previously owned by former operators, adding to its growing home office portfolio. Today, Sola has 59 corporate-owned locations with one in development.

"Sola's remarkable growth and compounding success is a reflection of its 17+ years of industry expertise and longstanding reputation as the category leader, truly paving the way as the original salon suites franchise, supporting a community of over 18,000 independent beauty professionals. The brand's strong first quarter performance has set the foundation for the remainder of 2022, which is projected to be one of its best years yet," said Christina Russell, CEO of Radiance Holdings. "Both Sola and Woodhouse have successfully carved out unique niches in the increasingly competitive self-care market, positioning them for significant future growth that we're excited to witness in the years to come."

Woodhouse , which was founded in 2001 and acquired by Radiance Holdings in July 2020, is the first brand to scale a luxury spa concept into the franchise model, making high-end, resort-level experiences accessible in a day-to-day neighborhood setting. The brand, which ranked as the massage and spa services category leader on Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500 list, recently celebrated the opening of its 75th location in Franklin, Tennessee. Woodhouse remains on track to open eight additional locations this year.

"Woodhouse provides an immersive experience with unmatched quality that makes it an accessible destination for consumers in their local community while offering franchisees diverse revenue streams and strong unit-level economics. Coming out of the pandemic, there is tremendous latent demand for the services Woodhouse offers making it a very exciting time to be part of the brand's promising future," added Christina Russell.

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Christina Russell, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salons, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise; Woodhouse, the largest premium day spa brand in the U.S.; and BeautyHive, an online distributor of professional beauty products. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives. For more information, please visit www.weareradianceholdings.com .

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 600 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 18,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com .

ABOUT WOODHOUSE

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 75 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experience regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com .

