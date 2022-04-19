AFRM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

AFRM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: (i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Affirm you have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Affirm securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

