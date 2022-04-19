Arch Street Capital Extends Reach Into Europe with London Office

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch"), a New York headquartered real estate investment advisory firm founded in 2003, has opened a London office in Mayfair as part of an initiative to extend its reach from U.S. to European commercial real estate investments.

London, England (PRNewswire)

Arch, having transacted on over $9 billion of transactions, will look to execute investments throughout Europe in a similar manner to its U.S. strategy, focusing on high yield opportunities of size and scale across all sectors including net leased / long lease opportunities, with a minimum investment size of Eur 100 million. Arch has a flexible capital mandate and will look to acquire assets directly, recapitalize opportunities, and establish programmatic joint ventures. Arch will also look to execute on cross border portfolio transactions between the U.S. and Europe.

The office will be headed by Managing Director, Richard Ellis, who has extensive experience investing in commercial real estate throughout Europe. Prior to joining Arch, Richard co-founded and managed Amiri Capital ("Amiri") for 14 years, a European commercial real estate investment firm with offices in the UK and UAE, focused on investing capital on behalf of foreign institutions. While at Amiri, Richard invested and managed a portfolio in excess of Eur 2 billion across a variety of real estate sectors. Prior to the founding of Amiri, Richard was an investment banker and management consultant, graduating with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Oxford and an MBA from INSEAD.

"I am delighted to be joining the Arch team to strengthen its European investment capability, particularly during these unique times where Capital Partners want the flexibility to adjust their allocations across regions in response to compelling investment opportunities." said, Richard Ellis, Managing Director, at Arch Europe.

"We are very excited to have Richard join us to lead our expansion into Europe. We have long seen this as an important strategic step for our business, driven at the request of our Capital Partners. The ability to evaluate relative returns across the U.S. and Europe will be of great benefit to our Capital Partners, allowing us to identify the most compelling risk adjusted investment opportunities." said Anup Patel, President and CIO, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting investors with their U.S. real estate strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised clients on more than $9.4 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages, on behalf of its clients, a diverse portfolio of investments in the industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing, land entitlement and development sectors of the U.S. real estate market. For more information visit: www.archstreetcapital.com

Arch Street Capital Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Arch Street Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC.