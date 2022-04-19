ASC Technologies Announces Compliance Recording in Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Recording Insights

Recording Control, Replay of Sessions, and Analytics Results in the CRM

HOESBACH, Germany, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies AG, provider of a native certified compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams, has announced the release of its powerful integration Recording Insights into Microsoft Dynamics 365 today allowing users to manage compliance directly in their customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Thanks to the integration of Recording Insights into Dynamics 365, users gain full control and comprehensive insights into customer call interactions. And there is more: Recordings can now be started directly from within Dynamics 365 and linked to the respective customer entity.

On top of that, the recorded media are listed in the customer's CRM timeline. That way, users can see the complete customer history along with all information generated within the CRM as well as further content from customer call interactions. Via a link, the recorded call can be replayed directly within Recording Insights. In addition, timeline entries offer the possibility to display metadata and a transcription while keeping the recording in the protected compliance environment of ASC's Recording Insights infrastructure.

Timeline entries can be enriched with results from ASC's Compliance Policy Engine to categorize conversations or easily detect certain key phrases. This way, it is possible to, for example, mark those calls which lead to a transaction or to auto-set the retention time for compliance conversations which must be archived and held available for several years. This is important especially for those businesses which are obliged to record their conversations due to compliance regulations such as MiFID II, Dodd- Frank or FDCPA.

"The integration of Recording Insights into Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a further step to offer our partners and customers a compliance solution fully integrated into their business processes," explains Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies. "Our customers drive immediate business results by identifying compliance risks or upselling potential while displaying the entire communication as text."

"The integration of Recording Insights into Microsoft Dynamics 365 allows users to manage complex regulatory requirements for recording and archiving in their preferred CRM system," says Neha Bajwa, Senior Director, Microsoft.

