BUSINESSES IN YOSEMITE'S GATEWAY MAKE CHANGES FOR PLANET EARTH

OAKHURST, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, travelers can make better choices at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park by supporting two family-owned businesses dedicated to sustainable practices.

An all-electric lawn mower is just one way Sierra Meadows glamping resort is improving its footprint on the planet. (PRNewswire)

Sierra Meadows is a glamping resort inspirational for their restorative initiatives. The owners purchased the land as a golf course and diligently transformed the property into a beacon for eco-conscious travelers. Today the rewilding landscape is no longer a golf course— it's filled with drought-tolerant plants, paths, and a sculpture park.

Inspiringly, restoring natural animal habitat was only the beginning. These Earth-allies installed a major solar panel system in 2017, generating more electricity than is needed to run the resort. There is free EV charging, an all-electric fleet for their housekeeping staff, and the latest improvement is a transition to all-electric landscaping equipment.

"When I read an article explaining a gas-powered leaf blower emits more pollution in an hour than a vehicle driving 1,100 miles, I knew we could do better," explains Reid Spice, co-owner of Sierra Meadows. "We set a goal to phase out the use of gasoline on our property in favor of renewables and we will achieve that benchmark this year."

Sierra Meadows has done away with plastic water bottles. Their well-insulated cabins are energy and water efficient, and well-appointed despite having no single-use plastics. Goods are ordered in bulk, arriving on palates that use the least amount of packaging possible.

Another business outside of Yosemite making improvements is Pedal Forward Bikes and Adventure. The bike shop only uses biodegradable cleaners, they purchase bamboo toilet paper, wash cloth shop rags for bike cleanings, source t-shirts and coffee from small local businesses and offer customers the option of used parts in good condition before sourcing new ones. They reuse boxes, foam, and bubble wrap for shipping. And of course, they recycle but more than that, they've tracked the data.

In 2021, their total waste was 2,330.7 lbs. The total of all recyclables was 2,178.8 lbs, giving a landfill diversion of 93.5%! Anything over 90% can be classified as attaining "zero waste" standards.

"I am cautious to practice what I preach," explains Jorge Negrete, co-owner of Pedal Forward. "Every day we make a choice to operate a business that is responsible and ethical."

These two businesses in Yosemite's southern gateway are committed to putting their money where it matters to make a difference for the planet.

Contact:

Brooke Smith

brooke@yosemitethisyear.com

Visit Yosemite Madera County (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Yosemite Madera County