Gtmhub Launches App Marketplace to Centralize Mission-Critical Intelligence

DENVER, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub, the leading provider of strategy execution software and services announces its App Marketplace, an ecosystem where partners and customers can extend the Gtmhub strategy execution platform with data connectors and customized in-line visual applications.

Every enterprise organization has unique needs and uses different technologies and functionalities to achieve success and efficient workflows. Gtmhub's App Marketplace, coupled with its award-winning strategy execution platform, integrates mission-critical applications and functions that enterprise organizations need to achieve desired business outcomes.

The App Marketplace hosts two initial application types: Visualization and Connector functions. With Visualization apps, users can programmatically add specific UI elements and interactions to the platform. For example, Visualization apps can create a new way of grouping relevant OKRs to simplify tracking combined achievement.

Similarly, the Connector applications also customize Gtmhub's technology when standard integrations won't suffice. Connector applications allow organizations to build and launch data metrics and capabilities that are specific to their unique company priorities. Both application types will enhance the Gtmhub platform and create a more extensible platform for enterprise organizations as they grow and scale.

"This new marketplace unlocks the amazing data architecture we've built and empowers our customers and partners to create true extensibility for the enterprise," said Radoslav Georgiev, CTO and co-founder of Gtmhub.

"Applying customer data and insights in a meaningful way is tremendously beneficial for our customers, current and future," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Gtmhub. "Gtmhub has never been in the business of dictating exactly what our customers need to pay attention to. Instead, we empower them to easily connect and create ways of consuming the insights that make the biggest impact on their business. We draw a direct line from organizational activity and efficiency to strategic objective achievement."

The introduction of Gtmhub's App Marketplace comes on the heels of significant company wins, including recognition on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards as a Top Collaboration & Productivity Product and the recent acquisition of Koan, an OKR status and tracking platform.

About Gtmhub

Gtmhub transforms the way companies do business through connections, focus, and the powering of execution. Through organizational visibility the platform allows leaders to connect strategy to daily activities and allows teams to clearly see who is working on what, the data they need to effectively drive desired outcomes, and the essential impact of their work on the mission.

