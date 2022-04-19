IDEO Announces CEO Transition

Sandy Speicher steps down as CEO

Paul Bennett and Tim Brown assume additional responsibilities as interim co-CEOs

Transition team in place to design next evolution of IDEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEO, the global design and innovation company, today announced that by mutual agreement, Sandy Speicher has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will be leaving the company. Paul Bennett, Chief Creative Officer, and Tim Brown, Executive Chair are assuming the responsibilities of interim co-CEOs in addition to their existing roles. They will lead a transition team with a mandate to design the next evolution of IDEO.

"On behalf of everyone at IDEO, we want to thank Sandy for her valuable contributions and many years of service," said Tim Brown. "Her leadership has expanded design into the realm of systems, most notably the Innova Schools project that she spearheaded, which made education accessible to the emerging middle class of Peru. In her time as CEO, Sandy took responsibility for the stewardship of the firm through unprecedentedly complex and challenging times. We can see the influence of her leadership in our work across the firm, most notably in our increased focus on designing equitable experiences for all. Internally, her vision led us to become Net Zero as a company and more inclusive in our culture through multiple efforts. Sandy will always be a valued member of the IDEO family and we will always treasure her as such."

"We are confident that our transition team will identify the right leadership to take us forward, building on IDEO's history of applying design's unique transformative power when brought to bear on the complex and consequential problems of our times," added Paul Bennett.

About IDEO:

IDEO is a global design company committed to creating positive impact through human-centered design. We collaborate with our clients to tackle complex challenges ranging from addressing climate change and building new ventures to helping make organizations more creatively competitive.

