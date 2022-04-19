Next Stop, Fort Wayne! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Continues to Grow with New Fort Wayne, IN Franchise

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the world's largest junk removal company and global industry leader launched a brand new franchise in Fort Wayne, IN. With over 160 franchise locations, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to nearly 244k households in the Fort Wayne area. The Fort Wayne franchise offers full service junk removal to both residential and commercial customers.

Opening a 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise felt like the perfect fit for Franchise Partners Scott Lindey, Brodie Burbank, and Brad Bennett who immediately identified with the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? brand which centers around passion, integrity, professionalism and empathy. They are excited to embark upon this new venture. "Helping hard working people realize their dreams of being part of a successful team, and having the opportunity to grow personally and professionally excites us. There is nothing more fun than watching people prosper and realize their true potential, while having fun doing it," says Burbank.

The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Fort Wayne team is enthusiastic about giving back to the community they call home. They have established relationships with Fort Wayne's Habitat for Humanity and Easterseals ARC of Northeast Indiana. The team is helping to donate repurposed items to Habitat for Humanity ReStore, while making a positive impact in the local community. "Making our first sizable donation to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore after only being open two days felt so rewarding," says Bennett.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Fort Wayne opened for business on April 6, 2022, and is currently hiring and building its team to help make junk disappear for residential and commercial customers across Northeast Indiana.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

