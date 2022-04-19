Paving the Last Mile, Fosun Foundation Delivers Essentials to Hundreds of Communities in Shanghai

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the latest COVID-19 outbreak which started in March in Shanghai, China, Fosun Foundation has been promptly responding to the needs from the city's universities, hospitals, and communities. On April 1, Fosun Foundation initiated the "Community Support Action", and helped pave the last mile of logistics.

As of April 18, over 670,000 pieces of anti-epidemic packs and daily necessities, have been delivered to 315 communities in 14 districts including Putuo, Changning, Minhang, and Baoshan on both sides of the Huangpu River.

"We all live in a community, and we know what is in urgent need. But each community is different, so we are trying our best to match them precisely and running ahead of time," Li Haifeng, executive president of Fosun International and chairman of Fosun Foundation, said, "We are delivering the essentials to those who demand them most."

Recently, the epidemic prevention and control in Shanghai, where Fosun is based, is at a critical moment for epidemic prevention and control. Enterprises and charitable organizations are playing a significant role in tackling production issues and increasing transport capacity amid strong COVID-19 resurgence.

Volunteers from the community of Kong Jiang Wu Cun received anti-epidemic packs from Fosun Foundation on April 16 (PRNewswire)

On April 15, more than 51,000 pieces of anti-epidemic goods departed from Fosun emergency materials distribution center in Baoshan District, a suburban area in the north of Shanghai. From checking-list to loading, staff there were as busy as in any of the past 35 days.

In the same afternoon, Hongqiao Community in Changning District close to the city center received 100 protective suits, 200 shoe-covers, 100 face-shields, 2,000 gloves, 100 surgical masks, as well as 300 COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits. These were the second batch of "community support pack" delivered by Fosun Foundation, which were good enough for 20 volunteers working in this community for a week.

"Our volunteers are under fair protection now. Our residents also feel more safe and relieved," Told Mei Hai, head of resident committee of the Hongqiao community.

Hongqiao community consists of 1,860 units and a total of 3,345 inhabitants. Among them, 34.7% are elders. In the face of the current challenging epidemic situation, over 200 volunteers have been working in the front line, and there is a huge demand for the protective materials due to the shortage. On April 6, a resident contacted Fosun Foundation for help. The first batch of "community support pack" including 300 protective suits, 800 surgical masks and 300 hat-shields arrived the next day to support the community in fighting the epidemic.

In early April, in Weifang Xincun, a community located in Pudong New District, Chen Sisi led a 28-member volunteering team serving a residential building with 390 dwellers. At first the team owned only 10 protective suits, which required cleaning and disinfection, until the new sets donated by Fosun Foundation reached to her. "Fosun's timely delivery passes the courage of persistence to us," Chen described in a thank-you letter.

In another community in Pudong, Chen Xiao has organized a volunteer team and provided assistance to her neighbors. "Due to the shortage of protective materials, the delivery of 100 protective suits by Fosun Foundation to our community arrived just in time. We are very grateful that Fosun Foundation reached out a helping hand and donated anti-epidemic materials to help families in need," Chen said.

Many more communities, large or small across the city with 25 million population, are in the delivery list of Fosun Foundation's "Community Support Action" - 800 items for Wenyuanfang, 900 items for Da'an Garden, 190 items for Huacheng resident committee, etc. The action team has been working 24/7 in multiple distribution centers and on the road, ensuring numerous communities can receive the necessities as soon as possible.

"Many a little makes a mickle. By the streams of our continuous efforts, we are safeguarding our volunteers, safeguarding our residents, and safeguarding our great city," Li added.

About Fosun Foundation

Since its establishment, Fosun has been adhering to its core value of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society", shouldering corporate social responsibilities and insisting on serving the society, the people and the nation. Founded in November 2012, Fosun Foundation's core businesses include disaster relief, poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, culture, art, youth entrepreneurship, etc. In 2021, Fosun Foundation was awarded "5A Social Organization".

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fosun