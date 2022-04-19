Primrose Schools Inspires Preschoolers to Develop Curiosity and Respect for the Planet

Leader in educational childcare celebrates Earth Day year-round with proven Balanced Learning® early learning approach

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with nearly 475 locations in the U.S., celebrates Earth Day year-round by creating hands-on conservation experiences for students, implementing recycling habits and practicing sustainable techniques in a fun and accessible way using the Balanced Learning® approach — a research-informed learning approach that engages children and inspires them to think with creativity, compassion, and resourcefulness. This year, Primrose schools across the country will celebrate Earth Day by practicing sustainability and tending to their schools' Primrose Patch gardens.

Primrose Schools is the nation's leader in providing a premier early education and care experience. (PRNewsFoto/Primrose Schools) (PRNewswire)

As part of Primrose Schools Balanced Learning approach, children participate in conservation activities and discussions that combine a balance of purposeful play with guidance from teachers. Throughout the year, students take part in a variety of STEM-based activities focused on conservation and sustainability-related concepts, including the Primrose Schools Mud Pies® gardening program that gives students the opportunity to grow and harvest plants in their school's Primrose Patch garden. Another way Primrose infuses conservation into learning is through Primrose Friend Megy® the Pig. Megy teaches students that preserving and protecting the Earth's natural resources is a part of being a good citizen. Children are engaged in upcycling and repurposing materials through daily recycling in classrooms while using materials for art projects for multiple purposes. Primrose believes fostering childhood experiences like these not only helps children develop respect for the planet but also leads to a greater appreciation for nature later in life.

"At Primrose Schools, the teachers are committed, through purposeful play and guidance, to instilling traits like compassion, resourcefulness, and curiosity in our young learners. The children's delight in digging in the dirt, learning the lifecycle of various plants, and watching things grow help our children learn so much about our planet and the part they play in maintaining it," said Primrose Schools CEO Jo Kirchner.

Primrose schools around the country are celebrating Earth Day this month by:

OKLAHOMA

Primrose School of Norman learned about pollution and how it makes Earth and water dirty. The children used droppers to put black water into clean water as a representation of pollution.

TEXAS

VIRGINIA

Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons infants explored sensory materials while learning about the colors of the rainbow with Primrose Friends.

INDIANAPOLIS

Primrose School of Geist embraces holidays as learning opportunities, including Earth Day.

NEW JERSEY

Primrose School of Wayne opened their Primrose Patch. Children learned about growing plants and practicing sustainability as they tend to their school's Primrose Patch garden. They planted and harvested their own fruits and vegetables to enjoy as a part of the Primrose Balanced Menus program.

Primrose School of East Brunswick explored Earth materials like, land, water, air, rocks, minerals, plants, and animals. In the process they learned to differentiate between man-made and natural materials.

Learn more about the Balanced Learning® approach and how Primrose Schools introduces important STEM-related concepts to children. To find a Primrose school near you visit PrimroseSchools.com/Find-a-School.

About Primrose Schools ®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are nearly 475 Primrose schools in 33 states and Washington D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com , connect with us on Facebook and Twitter , explore our blog , sign up for our Pointers for Parents emails and find a Primrose school near you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primrose Schools