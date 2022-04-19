With Continued Growth, Vehicle Acquisition Network Announces a Series of Promotions

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN), which connects dealers with private party sellers, has seen aggressive growth among dealerships across North America. VAN is announcing a series of internal promotions with this ever-growing clientele to better support its efforts.

With the company's recent success, Vehicle Acquisition Network's COO Mark Curcio expressed that the latest promotions of Mary Wade, Emily Gehrke, and Push Singh have been instrumental to the advancement of the company. "Emily, Mary, and Push have been architects and stewards of our company culture, something we attribute much of our current growth," said Curcio.

As the newest Operations Manager at VAN, Wade is responsible for data analysis and the day-to-day operations within the company. By managing the quality assurance and user experience efforts, her role is to continue improving and enhancing the VAN system.

VAN's most recent Training & Development Manager, Emily Gehrke, has been a part of the VAN team for over three years. Her previous role within the company was the Performance Manager, where she assisted dealerships across the nation in acquiring pre-owned inventory from private party sellers. "The culture at VAN is something that every person in the workforce dreams of having," expressed Gehrke. She is now responsible for guiding VAN's partners' external and internal training and performance management.

Push Singh, whose previous role as Performance Manager at VAN for three years, has been promoted to Field Manager, responsible for in-dealership training and coaching. "Push is leading VAN's newest efforts to meet dealer partners where they do business, onsite evaluation, training, and coaching to get the most out of the system," said COO Mark Curcio.

About VAN: Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) offers an alternative, affordable solution for dealers sourcing private party vehicles by identifying sellers and developing new relationships with untapped consumers in their market.

