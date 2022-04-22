AVENIDA PARTNERS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ARTEMIS REAL ESTATE PARTNERS TO DEVELOP RESORT-STYLE ACTIVE ADULT LIFESTYLE COMMUNITY IN CARROLLTON, TEXAS

Avenida Carrollton Will Offer New, Upscale Market-Rate Apartment Homes and Cottages for Those Aged 55+

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , April22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Partners is bringing its award-winning design to Carrollton – a northern suburb of Dallas. The resort-inspired community will offer 155 market-rate rental apartment homes consisting of one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as 48 duplex and triplex cottages. This thoughtfully curated community will provide a new residential option for those age 55 plus that reside in, or are relocating to, Carrollton and the greater Dallas area that are interested in having more time for fun with a maintenance-free and program-enriched lifestyle.

Avenida Carrollton will offer 155 market-rate rental apartment homes consisting of one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as 48 duplex and triplex cottages. (PRNewswire)

Avenida Carrollton will be located on the northwest corner of North Josey Road and Arbor Creek Drive and will sprawl 10 meticulously landscaped acres, with over 35,000 square feet of best-in-class interior and exterior amenities. The community will feature a "Texas modern" architectural design with state-of-the-art finishes including designer flooring, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, step-in showers, and private patios and balconies. Apartment floorplans will range from 686 square feet to 1,285 square feet; with duplex and triplex cottages ranging from 1,360 square feet to 1,490 square feet equipped with attached garages and front and back yards.

"We're excited to offer the proud city of Carrollton two new options to call home: an apartment, where they can live just down the hall from their friends; or a cottage featuring the conveniences and luxuries of a single-family home without the added responsibilities of ownership," said Matthew May, Vice President at Avenida Partners. "The dual product-offering will cater not only to local Carrollton residents, but will draw patrons from throughout the MSA, supporting the in-migration happening throughout Dallas with a compelling new housing option for the active adult."

Avenida will partner with Artemis Real Estate Partners on the development. "Artemis is pleased to build its relationship with Avenida and excited to develop resort-style active adult," said Kelly Sheehy, Senior Managing Director at Artemis.

Residents will enjoy over 12,000 square feet of interior amenities that feature a sophisticated yet refreshing design palette and 25,000 square feet of custom exterior amenities. The interior amenities will include a great room, private dining room, fitness center, yoga and dance studio, salon, and creative arts studio. The plethora of interior spaces is complemented by exterior amenities that will include a pickleball court, pool and spa, poolside grilling and lounge area, and community gardens with a dedicated Farm-to-Table Courtyard. Residents at Avenida Carrollton will enjoy full access to Avenida's highly engaging resident enrichment program that offers over 300 activities a month – ranging from Pinot & Paint to Water Aerobics.

Firms involved in the project include Meeks + Partners, REES Associates, DTJ Design, DesignSixTwo, WGI and KWA Construction.

To learn more about Avenida Carrollton and to join our VIP Interest List, please visit www.avenidapartners.com/avenida-carrollton.

About Avenida Partners

Avenida Partners is a national real estate development firm with offices in Newport Beach, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. The award-winning Avenida team specializes in the development of vibrant active adult communities that are thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed for the new generation of seniors. Avenida communities provide the things that matter most in creating a home that promotes a healthy, active, and engaged lifestyle. Avenida Partners' portfolio is comprised of over 2,000 units and 2 million square feet of living and social spaces. Every community reflects the unique architecture of the neighborhood in which it is built and also features a robust mix of amenities, programs, and conveniences. For additional information and to learn more about other Avenida communities, please visit www.avenidapartners.com.

About Artemis Real Estate Partners

Artemis Real Estate Partners is an investment manager based in metropolitan Washington, DC, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Artemis has raised approximately $7.5 billion of capital across core, core plus, value-add and opportunistic strategies. The firm makes equity and debt investments in real estate across the United States, with a focus on healthcare real estate (including active adult, independent living, senior housing, medical office and skilled nursing), multifamily, industrial, office, retail, hospitality, and self-storage. Artemis specializes in joint venture partnerships with established, diverse and emerging operating partners and direct investments. More information can be found at www.artemisrep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avenida Partners