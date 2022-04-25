Fairtrade International Announces Sandra Uwera as New Global CEO

BONN, Germany, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade, the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, is excited to announce the appointment of its new Global CEO, Sandra Uwera. Ms. Uwera steps into the role following the departure of Dr. Nyagoy Nyong'o, who served as Interim Global CEO until 31 March 2022.

"I am delighted and honored to lead Fairtrade as it builds on its leading role in confronting the greatest challenges of our time, from climate change and poverty to gender equality," Ms. Uwera said.

"For many people around the world, Fairtrade means a fairer future for farmers, a more sustainable future for our planet, and a better future for consumers committed to making a difference," she continued. "This is the Fairtrade vision I look forward to growing alongside the millions of Fairtraders who support our mission."

Ms. Uwera comes to Fairtrade with a wealth of experience in Eastern and Southern Africa and brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Fairtrade into the future. She most recently served as CEO of COMESA Business Council (CBC), the leading Business Member Organization in Africa and a private sector institution of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which represents 34 business sectors across 21 countries.

As part of her work with CBC and COMESA, she has led projects and programs on sustainable solutions for small and medium enterprises, advocacy, technical capacity-building, industry competitiveness and market access, digital financial inclusion, and programs focused on women and youth empowerment.

"We are thrilled to have Sandra at the helm of Fairtrade at such an important juncture in our organization's history," said Lynette Thorstensen, Chair of Fairtrade's Board. "With her exceptional talent and vision, we expect Sandra's leadership to build on our ambitious Global Strategy, hone our strategic direction, and deepen our impact around the world. We are especially pleased to have hired a citizen from a vital Fairtrade farming region who will be based there, working from Fairtrade Africa's offices in Nairobi, Kenya."

Ms. Uwera is a Rwandan national. She grew up in both Kenya and Rwanda and is fluent in both French and English. She holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Strategic Planning, a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communications, and has undertaken advanced professional training in international trade policy and law, digital inclusion and leadership for business sustainability. She is an Eisenhower fellow and sits on various Boards in Africa and internationally.

About Fairtrade International

Fairtrade changes the way trade works by putting farmers and workers first. That means better prices, decent working conditions and more trade power for small-scale producers. Leading by example, Fairtrade has producers represented in 50% of its governance. Fairtrade International is an independent non-profit organization representing 1.8 million farmers and workers worldwide. It owns the FAIRTRADE Mark, a registered trademark appearing on more than 30,000 products, which is the most recognized and trusted sustainability label in the world. Fairtrade International and its member organizations collaborate with businesses, engage shoppers, activate civil society, and enable producers to take control in order to bring about a fair, sustainable future — a future rooted in social justice. Find out more at www.fairtrade.net

