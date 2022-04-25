New Twitter Spaces, Metanomics, from nameless Launches Sweeps Week with Daily Episodes on Gaming

nameless Twitter Spaces "Metanomics" and "The Name Drop" Feature the Most Innovative Minds in Web3, Metaverse and NFTs

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THE METAVERSE, nameless announces Metanomics sweeps week launching May 2. The week will feature daily Metanomics shows focused on different gaming themes including play-to-earn, Blockchain Gaming, and gaming NFTs.

Metanomics is a newsletter and podcast hosted by Andrew Agopsowicz, the world's first NFT Economist. Agopsowicz interviews founders who are building in the metaverse, asking questions on the challenges and advantages of working within web3. The newsletter features weekly news on the metaverse, monthly economic updates on digital real estate and play-to-earn, and topical commentary on the space's most important issues.

Since the first show in January, Metanomics has featured an esteemed list of guests, including nameless CEO Jimmy McNelis, High Snobiety Co-Founder Jeff Carvahlo and Former baseball player turned NFT artist Micah Johnson.

Outside of sweeps week, Metanomics drops new episodes every other Thursday at 12 pm PST/3 pm EST.

Nameless also hosts The Name Drop, a podcast style Twitter Spaces dedicated to elevating web3 discussion, while shining a light on the metaverse's brightest minds. Each show is part of a conversational anthology laddering up to a singular motif. The subject of Series 1 is Foundation, and includes six episodes covering the foundational topics listed below.

Building in the White Space (Aired 2/19)

Art & Artistry In The Metaverse (Aired 4/19)

Finding Your Place(s) in web3

NFTs, Art, & Impact

web2 to web3 Deconstruction

Blockchain Evolution | Elevation

Nameless Head of Marketing Anthony Asencio serves as producer for both podcasts. Asencio is a marketing expert with 15 years of experience in brand partnerships, media strategy, and cross-platform execution.

The Name Drop is hosted on the nameless Twitter handle @ nameless_nft , and has featured guests Nate Alex (Secret Projects Founder), Noah Davis (Howlerz Founder/Artist), and Bart Wyatt (nameless CTO).

About nameless

Nameless is a non-fungible token (NFT) platform as a service software company that empowers businesses, individuals, and digital creators to create, mint, and capitalize on their own custom NFT projects through an easy to use, scalable API solution. To learn more about nameless and its proprietary technology and partnerships, please visit www.nameless.io .

Anthony Asencio, Marketing Director | Head of Marketing, nft42

Anthony Asencio is the Head of Marketing for nft42 (nameless and Avastars). He is a marketing expert with extensive experience in brand partnerships, media strategy, and cross-platform execution. Prior to joining nft42, Anthony was the Director of Marketing at Superplastic, after almost six years with Complex Networks in the media conglomerate's Brand Partnerships Studio. He is a former entrepreneur and Founder of Xtrovertd Media a division of Xtrovert Industries, LLC, the first company to broadcast global rap superstar Drake live on the internet. Over the course of his career, Anthony has produced brand campaigns and managed large scale activations for companies such as McDonald's, Old Spice, Frito-Lay, Formula 1, Universal Music Group, Intel, Dropbox, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and many more.





Andrew Agopsowicz, NFT Economist at nameless, host of Metanomics

Andrew Agopsowicz is an economist who studies the NFT market. Before joining nameless, he worked as a Senior Economist in Canada, studying labor markets and the macroeconomy in both the public and private sector. His research and commentary has been used to inform public policy and is routinely featured on national broadcasts for outlets such as Bloomberg and the CBC in Canada. Andrew has been collecting NFTs since 2019 and particularly enjoys collecting generative art. He holds a Bachelor's of Science (honors) in Economics at the University of Victoria and specialized in labor economics during his graduate studies at the University of Western Ontario. Andrew is based in Ottawa, Canada.

