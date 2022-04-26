CAMPBELL, Calif. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced the US patent grant for its "Wireless Charging Receiver Circuit and Chip, and Wireless Charging Receiver" technologies on March 29, 2022.

Halo Microelectronics Wireless Charging Receiver Technology Granted US Patent

The patent shows a circuit structure and control method for a wireless charging receiver and charge pump combo solution. By combining the charge pump circuit and the wireless charging receiver rectifier circuit, the new power conversion topology is formed, effectively reducing the number of switches and peripheral capacitors, thus achieving higher power conversion efficiency with lower cost, fewer devices, and smaller chip area.

The wireless charging receiver and charge pump combo circuit technology is one of the 19 core technologies of Halo Microelectronics, which belongs to the topological level innovation of wireless charging receiver chip architecture. Halo Micro's products based on these core technologies have been applied to the middle and high-end models of mobile phone brands.

The grant of this US patent has further enriched Halo Microelectronics' expansion into the deeper core technologies and has contributed to the company's construction of technical barriers in the field.

In addition to the Wireless Charging Receiver US patent, Halo Microelectronics also has multiple US patent applications under review, which play a pivotal role in expanding its R&D and future growth in international business.

"The US patent on Wireless Charging Receiver technology sets a milestone in Halo Microelectronics' international IP portfolio blueprints and enhances the company's position as a leader in fast charging. As Halo Microelectronics continues to grow, it will remain focused on prioritizing key technology development and driving innovation," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

