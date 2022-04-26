InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Absorb Urine Leaks for Men (TRO-515)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an accessory to absorb urine leaks before they reach a man's clothing," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the T TUCK. My design ensures that a man feels fresh and clean without the need to wear bulky diapers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to absorb excess urine from a male's penis. In doing so, it helps to prevent embarrassing leaks, stains and odors. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and disposable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for men of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

