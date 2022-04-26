Kudelski Security's MDR ONE Enables Businesses to Maintain the Highest Level of Security

All-in-one solution provides flexible, scalable Managed Detection & Response capabilities to address the growing sophistication of threats across hybrid enterprise environments

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the launch of its MDR ONE solution, a new all-in-one solution that provides cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR) solutions built on Kudelski Security's proprietary XDR architecture.

The enterprise shift to the cloud is accelerating, with Gartner predicting that more than half of IT spending will shift from traditional solutions to the cloud by 2025. Kudelski Security's new MDR ONE supports this trend by enabling organizations with limited or less experienced security teams, or those with smaller budgets, to access advanced, cloud-based MDR capabilities to efficiently scale security as their needs grow or change over time.

"Now more than ever, businesses of all sizes need to ensure they maintain the highest level of security for their systems and data," said Andrew Howard, CEO, Kudelski Security. "Kudelski Security's new MDR ONE enables us to provide efficient, effective threat hunting, detection and response capabilities in an all-in-one offering that is easy for clients to employ and manage over time."

An alternative model for accessing high-touch MDR services, Kudelski Security's MDR ONE solution is designed for clients who also seek to reduce the complexity of handling multiple-point threat detection solutions and accelerate time to value. MDR ONE is powered by FusionDetect™, the foundation of Kudelski Security's innovative XDR architecture, which streamlines security processes and technology across all Kudelski Security's portfolio of MDR offerings to increase the measurable value clients realize.

MDR ONE also leverages Kudelski Security's proprietary Use Case Manager – mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework – which covers current and latest threat scenarios, supported by precise detection rules, each customized to the client's unique environment and threat model. This makes MDR ONE a one-stop shop that covers over 90 percent of the latest attack techniques across IT, cloud, and endpoint environments to drastically reduce time to detect and respond with agility to current and emerging threats.

Olivier Spielmann, Kudelski Security VP Global Managed Detection & Response services, added, "We believe that scalable and focused threat detection and response is crucial to address the challenges of the modern threat landscape. With this turn-key solution, we are making advanced and agile threat detection, investigation, and response more accessible and seamless than ever before."

Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for its MDR approach and services that deliver faster, improved security outcomes, including from Bloor Research, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, and IDC. The company has been recognized for five consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (2017-2021), three consecutive years in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. Most recently, Kudelski Security was awarded 'Champion' status in Bloor's 2021 MDR Market Update and recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in the Forrester Wave "Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021" report.

For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/solutions/by-capability/managed-detection-and-response/.

