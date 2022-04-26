Powerhouse Coalition Kicks-off Campaign to Pass California Ballot Measure to Increase Funding for Arts and Music Education

More than 1 Million Californians Signed Official Petition in just Three Months

Measure will Lead to the Largest Increase in Arts and Music Education Funding in Nation's History

Coalition includes Leaders in Education, Arts, Entertainment and Media along with Labor and Community Organizations

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arts and Music in Public Schools Ballot Measure has collected more than 1 million signatures with the support of volunteers across the state, well in excess of the 623,200 valid signatures needed to qualify for the November 8, 2022 California ballot. This should ensure the statewide measure a spot on the November 2022 ballot. The powerhouse coalition behind the initiative held an event today to celebrate the progress and officially kick-off the campaign to get the measure passed. The event included performances by students of all ages from across California, Master of Ceremony Kevin Frazier along with special guests.

"This effort will create a brighter future for public school children and help make sure the workforce in media, technology and entertainment better reflect the diversity in our schools," said Austin Beutner, Proponent of the Ballot Measure. "This will lead to the largest investment in arts and music education in our nation's history," he added.

"So many of our kids have been struggling with mental health issues during this pandemic. Arts and music education plays a critical role in supporting the mental health of young people. Now more than ever, it's important we give all kids access to this critical resource," said Katy Perry, Grammy Award-nominated artist and host of American Idol, in a message she shared at the event.

Signatures were submitted in each of the 58 counties across California last week. The ballot measure will receive an official Proposition number in July when the verification of signatures is completed. If more than 50% of California voters approve the measure in November, it will become law. The additional funding will be provided to schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year. This measure will accomplish the following:

Provide on-going, annual funding for Arts and Music Education in public schools of almost $900 million , a more than 50% increase from current levels.

It would do so without raising taxes.

All students in every PreK-12 public school in California would benefit with extra funding going to help children in high-needs communities, in particular Black and Latino students.

Ensure that media, technology and entertainment companies better reflect the diversity of children in public schools.

Visit here to read the full text of the measure: 21-0036A1 (Music and Art Education).pdf

For a partial list of all coalition members supporting the campaign visit here.

To learn more about this initiative as well as sign up for updates and volunteer opportunities, please visit: https://voteartsandmusic.org.

