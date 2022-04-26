QuantalRF Raises $15M Series C Funding to Accelerate Commercial Growth

SAN DIEGO; ZÜRICH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalRF is proud to announce that it has raised $15 million in a Series C funding led by Dara Capital Ltd. and Metellus AG, with participation from existing shareholders and high-profile private investors.

The funding round comes as QuantalRF has successfully fulfilled the initial delivery of 5G filters to a long-term strategic partner.

With the investment, QuantalRF plans to fuel commercial growth to meet the increasing demand from partners and expand its product portfolio of RF front-end CMOS solutions. The company will accelerate hiring and scale its proprietary technology platform which enables rapid customization of filters and other RF front-end products.

"I am very proud of our accomplishments throughout the last 12 months proving our Quantal technology platform capabilities to deliver highly cost-effective and custom RF solutions. Third-party silicon testing also validated our characterization in transformative filtering performance and compact size of our CMOS-SOI based RF Front-end filters for the 5G C-band" said Dr. Ali Fard, QuantalRF CEO. "2022 will see us continue to expand our world-class RFIC team and highly integrated RF Front-end products for 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band."

QuantalRF is an emerging RF semiconductor company developing transformative wireless communication solutions to redefine the user experience. As an innovator of high-performance RF semiconductors, focused on front-end IC parts such as Power Amplifiers (PA), Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA), on-chip Filters focused on a wide range of communication systems including 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB (Ultra Wide Band), QuantalRF is creating novel solutions to address to emerging connectivity needs of RF wireless systems.

At QuantalRF we are transforming the RF front-end with ultra-compact solutions rivalling acoustic wave and GaAs performance in highly integrated CMOS-SOI technology for commercial applications, including millimeter wave. We leverage our patented Quantal Technology in disruptive RF front-end solutions that significantly improve area, cost, power consumption and overall performance.

Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with operations in the USA and Sweden, QuantalRF has an impressive portfolio of over 250 granted patents and applications with broad geographic coverage. For more information, please visit www.quantalrf.com

