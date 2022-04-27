Aldous \ Walker Partners Make 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers Guide

Aldous \ Walker LLP Partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker were selected for inclusion the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, Partners at the renowned Dallas-based trial firm Aldous \ Walker LLP, have been named to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

First published in 2007 and annually since 2019, the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide shines a spotlight on attorneys who stand on the front lines of individual lawsuits and class actions that seek justice for plaintiffs.

Because selection is weighted heavily on peer assessment, lawyers named to the guide have demonstrated exceptional skill and expertise while garnering the respect of their colleagues. Both Aldous and Walker have been selected to Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers in years past, and Aldous has been previously named to the Lawdragon Leading Lawyers and Lawdragon Legends lists.

Top-Rated Dallas Trial Lawyers

As partners of Aldous \ Walker LLP, Charla Aldous and Brent Walker have devoted themselves to fighting on behalf of plaintiffs who've been injured and wronged.

Among their many successes are high-profile victories against some of the world's largest corporations and millions in recoveries in complex civil claims involving defective products, sexual assault and abuse, serious personal injury, and wrongful death. Some of their most notable recent results include a $37.6 million verdict against Honda over a poorly designed seatbelt system, a $32 million verdict on behalf of a North Texas woman sexually assaulted at the age of 14, and a $20 million verdict against Greyhound over a fatal bus stop accident.

For Aldous and Walker, helping clients prevail in challenging cases is ultimate reward, but they've also garnered numerous accolades of their own. This includes selections to Super Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America®, and other prestigious listings that recognize their achievements in civil litigation. For years, they've led Aldous \ Walker to a Tier 1 selection in the annual U.S. News' "Best Law Firms" rankings.

For more information about Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, visit www.AldousLaw.com.

