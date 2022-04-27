EQUINIX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 9% over the same quarter last year to $1.7 billion , or 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 77 th consecutive quarter of revenue growth

More than 4,200 deals executed in the quarter across more than 3,100 customers

Strong quarter for Equinix Metal ® and Network Edge digital services offerings

Global platform expansion continued with 43 projects underway across 29 metros in 20 countries, including new projects in the Atlanta , Mumbai , Sydney , Tokyo and Washington, D.C. metros

Equinix, Inc. ( Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

First Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Revenues

Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

AFFO and AFFO per Share

2022 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

AFFO and AFFO per Share

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We had a great start to 2022. While there are a number of macroeconomic factors we continue to proactively manage, the business continues to perform exceptionally well. Underlying demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise as enterprises in diverse sectors across the globe prioritize digital transformation and service providers continue to innovate, distribute and scale their infrastructure globally in response to that demand."

Business Highlights

Equinix continued to expand its global platform, which currently includes more than 240 data centers across 69 metros in 30 countries. As of Q1, 89% of revenues are generated from customers deployed in more than one metro, demonstrating the strategic value of Equinix's global footprint. Specific initiatives included:

The Equinix digital services portfolio had a strong quarter with the most net customer adds for Equinix Metal since its launch. Similarly, Equinix Fabric TM added the most quarterly virtual connections ever. At the same time, customers continued to consume Equinix's data center and colocation services with the addition of an incremental 8,900 total interconnections in the quarter, bringing the total interconnections on Equinix's platform to 428,200.

Equinix continued to make advances in meeting its environmental sustainability commitments, including its goal of climate-neutral operations by 2030:

Key leadership appointments included the internal promotion of three Equinix leaders: Jon Lin to EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services; Nicole Collins to Chief Transformation Officer; and Tara Risser to President, Americas.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.809 and $1.829 billion, a 4 - 5% increase over the prior quarter, or 3 - 4% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a positive $8 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $828 and $848 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a positive $4 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2022 and $7 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $33 and $43 million.

For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.291 and $7.341 billion, a 10 - 11% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 10%. This updated increase in full-year guidance of $89 million includes $42 million of better-than-expected business performance, $50 million from the MainOne acquisition and a negative $3 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.344 and $3.374 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated increase in full-year guidance of $42 million, excluding integration costs, includes $20 million of better-than-expected business performance, $20 million from the MainOne acquisition and a positive $2 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $25 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.650 and $2.680 billion, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 10%. This updated AFFO guidance of $9 million, excluding integration costs, includes $22 million of better-than-expected business performance and $9 million from the MainOne acquisition, partially offset by $22 million of incremental debt financing costs. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.93 and $29.26, an increase of 7- 8% over the previous year, on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.265 and $2.515 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.097 and $2.337 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $168 and $178 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $37 and $87 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.15 to the Euro, $1.32 to the Pound, S$1.36 to the U.S. dollar, ¥122 to the U.S. dollar, and R$4.74 to the U.S. dollar. The Q1 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 19%, 9%, 8%, 6% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2022, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by dialing 1-866-357-4208 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Recurring revenues $ 1,642,324

$ 1,603,474

$ 1,510,933 Non-recurring revenues 92,123

102,904

85,131 Revenues 1,734,447

1,706,378

1,596,064 Cost of revenues 915,875

910,435

811,217 Gross profit 818,572

795,943

784,847 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing 192,511

189,798

182,827 General and administrative 352,687

343,711

301,456 Transaction costs 4,240

9,405

1,182 Loss on asset sales 1,818

3,304

1,720 Total operating expenses 551,256

546,218

487,185 Income from operations 267,316

249,725

297,662 Interest and other income (expense):







Interest income 2,106

1,130

729 Interest expense (79,965)

(80,227)

(89,681) Other expense (9,549)

(5,802)

(6,950) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 529

214

(13,058) Total interest and other, net (86,879)

(84,685)

(108,960) Income before income taxes 180,437

165,040

188,702 Income tax expense (32,744)

(41,899)

(32,628) Net income 147,693

123,141

156,074 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (240)

133

288 Net income attributable to Equinix $ 147,453

$ 123,274

$ 156,362 Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 1.62

$ 1.37

$ 1.75 Diluted net income per share $ 1.62

$ 1.36

$ 1.74 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 90,771

90,240

89,330 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 91,162

90,752

89,842

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income $ 147,693

$ 123,141

$ 156,074 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:



Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") loss (122,534)

(115,278)

(295,146) Net investment hedge CTA gain 91,358

62,763

170,175 Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges 64,037

8,514

29,478 Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans (21)

16

12 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 32,840

(43,985)

(95,481) Comprehensive income, net of tax 180,533

79,156

60,593 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (240)

133

288 Other comprehensive (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

(5)

1 Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 180,290

$ 79,284

$ 60,882

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,695,305

$ 1,536,358 Accounts receivable, net 780,404

681,809 Other current assets 471,894

462,739 Assets held for sale 115,193

276,195 Total current assets 3,062,796

2,957,101 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,512,991

15,445,775 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,234,257

1,282,418 Goodwill 5,316,079

5,372,071 Intangible assets, net 1,877,541

1,935,267 Other assets 1,019,569

926,066 Total assets $ 28,023,233

$ 27,918,698 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 811,157

$ 879,144 Accrued property, plant and equipment 236,608

187,334 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 146,239

144,029 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 148,411

147,841 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 31,993

33,087 Other current liabilities 232,606

214,519 Total current liabilities 1,607,014

1,605,954 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,060,078

1,107,180 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,027,228

1,989,668 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 691,523

586,577 Senior notes, less current portion 10,953,832

10,984,144 Other liabilities 740,748

763,411 Total liabilities 17,080,423

17,036,934 Common stock 91

91 Additional paid-in capital 16,145,424

15,984,597 Treasury stock (107,949)

(112,208) Accumulated dividends (6,449,713)

(6,165,140) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,052,914)

(1,085,751) Retained earnings 2,407,946

2,260,493 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 10,942,885

10,882,082 Non-controlling interests (75)

(318) Total stockholders' equity 10,942,810

10,881,764 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,023,233

$ 27,918,698







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,110

5,056 EMEA headcount 3,684

3,611 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,330

2,277 Total headcount 11,124

10,944

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,175,639

$ 2,137,509







Term loans 655,672

549,343 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 67,844

70,321 Minus: mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net (486)

(1,276) Total mortgage and loans payable principal 723,030

618,388







Senior notes 10,953,832

10,984,144 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 113,758

117,986 Total senior notes principal 11,067,590

11,102,130







Total debt principal outstanding $ 13,966,259

$ 13,858,027

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021













Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 147,693

$ 123,141

$ 156,074

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 436,386

428,764

394,318

Stock-based compensation 89,952

96,379

78,350

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,204

4,375

3,940

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (529)

(214)

13,058

Loss on asset sales 1,818

3,304

1,720

Other items 6,050

6,089

11,182

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (100,727)

109,440

(17,620)

Income taxes, net 13,881

27,598

(10,274)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (75,980)

54,628

(76,362)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,400

37,862

40,924

Operating lease liabilities (31,740)

(39,782)

(36,563)

Other assets and liabilities 54,715

40,521

(167,589) Net cash provided by operating activities 581,123

892,105

391,158 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (38,558)

(30,394)

(18,349)

Real estate acquisitions (3,074)

(6,988)

(53,737)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (412,518)

(817,405)

(563,598)

Proceeds from asset sales 195,391

34,091

— Net cash used in investing activities (258,759)

(820,696)

(635,684) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards 43,876

—

40,034

Payment of dividend distributions (289,669)

(259,455)

(263,039)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs —

398,271

—

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable 676,850

—

—

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —

—

1,290,752

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (40,773)

(35,410)

(32,584)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (551,833)

(10,584)

(20,186)

Repayment of senior notes —

—

(590,650)

Debt extinguishment costs —

—

(8,521)

Debt issuance costs (7,366)

—

(3,152) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (168,915)

92,822

412,654 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,593

(6,335)

(22,019) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 158,042

157,896

146,109 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,549,454

1,391,558

1,625,695 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,707,496

$ 1,549,454

$ 1,771,804 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 20,150

$ 16,019

$ 49,970 Cash paid for interest $ 104,051

$ 110,282

$ 101,055













Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ 360,922

$ 101,803

$ (226,177)













Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2) $ 363,996

$ 108,791

$ (172,440)













(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash

provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments)

as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 581,123

$ 892,105

$ 391,158

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (258,759)

(820,696)

(635,684)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 38,558

30,394

18,349

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 360,922

$ 101,803

$ (226,177)













(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow)

as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 360,922

$ 101,803

$ (226,177)

Less real estate acquisitions 3,074

6,988

53,737

Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) $ 363,996

$ 108,791

$ (172,440)

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Recurring revenues $ 1,642,324

$ 1,603,474

$ 1,510,933

Non-recurring revenues 92,123

102,904

85,131

Revenues (1) 1,734,447

1,706,378

1,596,064















Cash cost of revenues (2) 583,703

577,991

510,810

Cash gross profit (3) 1,150,744

1,128,387

1,085,254















Cash operating expenses (4)(7):









Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 124,706

121,637

113,053

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 226,326

219,173

198,969

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 351,032

340,810

312,022















Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 799,712

$ 787,577

$ 773,232















Cash gross margins (9) 66 %

66 %

68 %















Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 46 %

46 %

48 %















Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 43 %

4 %

194 %















FFO (12) $ 432,644

$ 406,880

$ 417,263















AFFO (13)(14) $ 652,632

$ 564,194

$ 626,828















Basic FFO per share (15) $ 4.77

$ 4.51

$ 4.67















Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 4.75

$ 4.48

$ 4.64















Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 7.19

$ 6.25

$ 7.02















Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 7.16

$ 6.22

$ 6.98



















































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:















Americas Revenues:

























Colocation $ 522,171

$ 512,424

$ 487,459

Interconnection 181,103

177,661

164,887

Managed infrastructure 49,222

46,045

38,485

Other 5,134

5,184

2,038

Recurring revenues 757,630

741,314

692,869

Non-recurring revenues 42,791

40,801

33,071

Revenues $ 800,421

$ 782,115

$ 725,940















EMEA Revenues:

























Colocation $ 414,569

$ 410,457

$ 388,275

Interconnection 68,140

66,821

61,650

Managed infrastructure 30,990

30,205

32,111

Other 6,414

5,259

5,046

Recurring revenues 520,113

512,742

487,082

Non-recurring revenues 30,367

40,601

31,635

Revenues $ 550,480

$ 553,343

$ 518,717















Asia-Pacific Revenues:

























Colocation $ 282,615

$ 268,908

$ 254,558

Interconnection 59,987

58,418

53,182

Managed infrastructure 20,642

20,928

22,749

Other 1,337

1,164

493

Recurring revenues 364,581

349,418

330,982

Non-recurring revenues 18,965

21,502

20,425

Revenues $ 383,546

$ 370,920

$ 351,407















Worldwide Revenues:

























Colocation $ 1,219,355

$ 1,191,789

$ 1,130,292

Interconnection 309,230

302,900

279,719

Managed infrastructure 100,854

97,178

93,345

Other 12,885

11,607

7,577

Recurring revenues 1,642,324

1,603,474

1,510,933

Non-recurring revenues 92,123

102,904

85,131

Revenues $ 1,734,447

$ 1,706,378

$ 1,596,064









































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:



Cost of revenues $ 915,875

$ 910,435

$ 811,217

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (321,729)

(322,194)

(291,940)

Stock-based compensation expense (10,443)

(10,250)

(8,467)

Cash cost of revenues $ 583,703

$ 577,991

$ 510,810















The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:















Americas cash cost of revenues $ 239,403

$ 244,245

$ 193,460

EMEA cash cost of revenues 202,848

208,569

199,183

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 141,452

125,177

118,167

Cash cost of revenues $ 583,703

$ 577,991

$ 510,810

(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).













(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".



Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 545,198

$ 533,509

$ 484,283

Depreciation and amortization expense (114,657)

(106,570)

(102,378)

Stock-based compensation expense (79,509)

(86,129)

(69,883)

Cash operating expense $ 351,032

$ 340,810

$ 312,022













(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and

stock-based compensation as presented below:















Sales and marketing expense $ 192,511

$ 189,798

$ 182,827

Depreciation and amortization expense (47,621)

(48,064)

(52,071)

Stock-based compensation expense (20,184)

(20,097)

(17,703)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 124,706

$ 121,637

$ 113,053













(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and

stock-based compensation as presented below:















General and administrative expense $ 352,687

$ 343,711

$ 301,456

Depreciation and amortization expense (67,036)

(58,506)

(50,307)

Stock-based compensation expense (59,325)

(66,032)

(52,180)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 226,326

$ 219,173

$ 198,969













(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:















Americas cash SG&A $ 204,463

$ 203,594

$ 187,988

EMEA cash SG&A 87,287

85,083

75,971

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 59,282

52,133

48,063

Cash SG&A $ 351,032

$ 340,810

$ 312,022













(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:















Income from operations $ 267,316

$ 249,725

$ 297,662

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 436,386

428,764

394,318

Stock-based compensation expense 89,952

96,379

78,350

Transaction costs 4,240

9,405

1,182

Loss on asset sales 1,818

3,304

1,720

Adjusted EBITDA $ 799,712

$ 787,577

$ 773,232















The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:















Americas income from operations $ 58,523

$ 29,550

$ 81,565

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 230,086

221,814

202,706

Americas stock-based compensation expense 63,917

71,652

58,262

Americas transaction costs 2,991

6,372

239

Americas loss on asset sales 1,038

4,888

1,720

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 356,555

$ 334,276

$ 344,492















EMEA income from operations $ 128,208

$ 126,521

$ 119,785

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 114,866

116,813

111,213

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 16,112

15,312

12,130

EMEA transaction costs 1,157

2,629

435

EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales 2

(1,584)

—

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 260,345

$ 259,691

$ 243,563















Asia-Pacific income from operations $ 80,585

$ 93,654

$ 96,312

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 91,434

90,137

80,399

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 9,923

9,415

7,958

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 92

404

508

Asia-Pacific loss on asset sales 778

—

—

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 182,812

$ 193,610

$ 185,177













(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.















Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:















Americas cash gross margins 70 %

69 %

73 %

EMEA cash gross margins 63 %

62 %

62 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 63 %

66 %

66 %













(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.















Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 45 %

43 %

47 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 47 %

47 %

47 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 48 %

52 %

53 %

(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:















Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 799,712

$ 787,577

$ 773,232

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (787,577)

(786,298)

(711,402)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 12,135

$ 1,279

$ 61,830















Revenues - current period $ 1,734,447

$ 1,706,378

$ 1,596,064

Less revenues - prior period (1,706,378)

(1,675,176)

(1,564,115)

Revenue growth $ 28,069

$ 31,202

$ 31,949















Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 43 %

4 %

194 %













(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















Net income $ 147,693

$ 123,141

$ 156,074

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (240)

133

288

Net income attributable to Equinix 147,453

123,274

156,362

Adjustments:











Real estate depreciation 280,196

277,031

256,644

Loss on disposition of real estate property 2,845

4,693

3,130

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,150

1,882

1,127

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 432,644

$ 406,880

$ 417,263



























(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 432,644

$ 406,880

$ 417,263

Adjustments:











Installation revenue adjustment 845

5,767

3,912

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,660

(1,920)

4,361

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,204

4,375

3,923

Contract cost adjustment (14,939)

(19,753)

(14,011)

Stock-based compensation expense 89,952

96,379

78,350

Non-real estate depreciation expense 105,575

99,014

84,978

Amortization expense 49,569

50,056

53,395

Accretion expense (adjustment) 1,046

2,663

(699)

Recurring capital expenditures (23,881)

(85,693)

(20,330)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (529)

(214)

13,058

Transaction costs 4,240

9,405

1,182

Impairment charges (1) —

(465)

—

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) (323)

(3,086)

765

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 569

786

681

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 652,632

$ 564,194

$ 626,828















1. Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the

settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax

benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.













(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



Adjusted EBITDA $ 799,712

$ 787,577

$ 773,232

Adjustments:











Interest expense, net of interest income (77,859)

(79,097)

(88,952)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,204

4,375

3,923

Income tax expense (32,744)

(41,899)

(32,628)

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) (323)

(3,086)

765

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,660

(1,920)

4,361

Contract cost adjustment (14,939)

(19,753)

(14,011)

Installation revenue adjustment 845

5,767

3,912

Recurring capital expenditures (23,881)

(85,693)

(20,330)

Other expense (9,549)

(5,802)

(6,950)

Loss on disposition of real estate property 2,845

4,693

3,130

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 2,479

2,801

2,096

Adjustments for impairment charges (1) —

(465)

—

Adjustment for loss on sale of assets (1,818)

(3,304)

(1,720)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 652,632

$ 564,194

$ 626,828















1. Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the

settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax

benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:















Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share

and AFFO per share 90,771

90,240

89,330

Effect of dilutive securities:









Employee equity awards 391

512

512

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share

and AFFO per share 91,162

90,752

89,842















Basic FFO per share $ 4.77

$ 4.51

$ 4.67

Diluted FFO per share $ 4.75

$ 4.48

$ 4.64















Basic AFFO per share $ 7.19

$ 6.25

$ 7.02

Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.16

$ 6.22

$ 6.98

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.