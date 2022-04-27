Flagstar Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $53 Million, or $0.99 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - First Quarter 2022

Posted adjusted net income of $55 million , or $1.02 per diluted share, excluding merger-related costs.

Leveraged higher interest rates to grow net interest margin by 15 basis points to 3.11 percent and deliver a $29 million net return on mortgage servicing rights.

Grew annualized average commercial loans, excluding warehouse loans, by 28 percent.

Expanded portfolio of loans serviced or subserviced to 1.3 million, or $0.3 trillion in UPB.

Maintained strong asset quality with no delinquent commercial loans at quarter-end.

TROY, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $53 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $85 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, and first quarter 2021 net income of $149 million, or $2.80 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $55 million, or 1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022.

"This quarter highlighted the resilience of our business model," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp. "It's a model designed for banking and servicing to prosper when rates rise, once we are through a transitionary period so that we continue to produce best in class earnings. And that's exactly what you can see happening in Q1, which clearly was a transitionary period. While mortgage revenue declined more than expected due to an unprecedented increase in mortgage rates, our net interest margin and MSR returns have already improved significantly even though the benefits only started to come through very late in the quarter.

"On an adjusted basis, net interest margin for Q1 was 3.12 percent—the highest adjusted net interest margin we have ever reported. Even more encouraging is that our net interest margin for March rose to 3.19 percent. MSR returns also rose significantly, mostly late in the quarter, as we began to ease our hedging position.

"As intimated, gain on sale revenue was under significant pressure throughout the quarter as the velocity of the increase in mortgage rates rose at the fastest rate this century. While our channel margins held up fairly well, we experienced lower EBO revenue and competitive factors. We responded by cutting costs, including reducing our mortgage staff by 20 percent at the end of Q1. We remain focused on reinforcing mortgage profitability, and believe we can use our market position and scale to succeed in a mortgage market with fewer players.

"The cyclicality of today's market is not new to us. We've been navigating successfully through challenging mortgage markets for many years, and while we don't yet know how this cycle will unfold, we're going into it in a stronger position than in past cycles. This is thanks to our high levels of capital and liquidity, our diversified sources of revenue, our commitment to expense discipline, and our solid credit quality. Taken together, I'm excited about the prospects for our performance for full year 2022."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 $ 183 $ 189 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (4) (17) (23) (44) (28) Noninterest income 160 202 266 252 324 Noninterest expense 261 291 286 289 347 Income before income taxes 68 109 198 190 194 Provision for income taxes 15 24 46 43 45 Net income $ 53 $ 85 $ 152 $ 147 $ 149











Income per share:









Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87 $ 2.78 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83 $ 2.74 $ 2.80

Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP)(1)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 165 $ 181 $ 195 $ 183 $ 189 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (4) (17) (23) (44) (28) Noninterest income 160 202 266 252 324 Noninterest expense 258 285 281 290 312 Income before income taxes 71 115 203 189 229 Provision for income taxes 16 25 47 43 53 Net income $ 55 $ 90 $ 156 $ 146 $ 176











Income per share:









Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.78 $ 3.34 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.69 $ 2.90 $ 2.74 $ 3.31





(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Net interest margin 3.11 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.82 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.12 % 2.98 % 3.04 % 3.06 % 3.02 % Return on average assets 0.9 % 1.3 % 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.0 % Return on average common equity 7.9 % 12.7 % 23.4 % 24.0 % 25.7 % Efficiency ratio 80.4 % 75.9 % 62.2 % 66.6 % 67.7 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 68.5 % 67.2 % 68.8 % 71.8 % 74.4 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2) 64.1 % 60.5 % 60.3 % 64.3 % 66.3 %





(1) Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 21,569 $ 24,291 $ 25,656 $ 25,269 $ 27,178 (11) % (21) % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 4,833 6,384 7,839 6,902 7,464 (24) % (35) % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 12,384 13,314 13,540 13,688 14,915 (7) % (17) % Average total deposits 18,089 19,816 19,686 19,070 20,043 (9) % (10) %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the first quarter was $165 million, a decrease of $16 million, or 9 percent, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021. The results primarily reflect a $2.7 billion, or 11 percent, net decrease in average earning assets primarily from mortgage loans held-for-sale and warehouse loans due to seasonality and a smaller mortgage origination market. These decreases were partially offset by growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Net interest margin in the first quarter was 3.11 percent, a 15 basis points increase compared to 2.96 percent in the prior quarter. The margin expansion was largely attributable to the impact from the Federal Reserve's March rate increase, income recognition resulting from the payoff of loans with government guarantees in forbearance, and higher rates on newly originated loans held-for-sale.

Average total deposits were $18.1 billion in the first quarter, down $1.7 billion, or 9 percent, from the fourth quarter 2021, largely due to a decrease of $1.3 billion, or 21 percent in average custodial deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

The benefit from credit losses was $4 million for the first quarter, as compared to a $17 million benefit for the fourth quarter 2021, reflecting the clean performance of our portfolio, the low number of non-accrual loans and the resolution of an outstanding problem commercial credit during the quarter. At March 31, 2022, there were no commercial delinquencies.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased to $160 million in the first quarter, as compared to $202 million for the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to lower gain on sale and loan administration income, partially offset by higher net return on mortgage servicing rights.

First quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $46 million, to $45 million, as compared to $91 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Gain on sale margins decreased 44 basis points to 58 basis points for the first quarter 2022, compared to 102 basis points for the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease was largely the result of fewer re-securitization gains from the EBO book and secondary marketing, which were impacted by the speed of rate changes in the quarter and volatility. Channel margins held up well and were driven slightly lower by competitive factors. Fallout adjusted lock volume declined to $7.7 billion from $8.9 billion for the fourth quarter 2021, reflecting lower refinance volumes due to increasing interest rates.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $10 million, to $29 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to a $19 million net return for the fourth quarter 2021. During the quarter, we reduced our hedges on this portfolio to help mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates on our mortgage origination revenue. The increase in interest rates during the quarter resulted in improved valuations and lower runoff.

Loan administration income decreased $3 million, to $33 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $36 million for the fourth quarter 2021, driven by a decrease in the average number of subserviced loans in forbearance which earn a higher rate.

Loan fees and charges decreased $2 million, to $27 million for the first quarter, compared to $29 million for the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to a 23 percent decrease in mortgage loans closed. This decrease was partially offset by higher ancillary fee income from our servicing business.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) $ 7,700 $ 8,900 $ 11,300 $ 12,400 $ 12,300 (13)% (37)% Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 8,200 $ 10,700 $ 12,500 $ 12,800 $ 13,800 (23)% (40)% Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) 0.58 % 1.02 % 1.50 % 1.35 % 1.84 % (44) (126) Net gain on loan sales $ 45 $ 91 $ 169 $ 168 $ 227 (51)% (80)% Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ 29 $ 19 $ 9 $ (5) $ — N/M N/M Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 74 $ 110 $ 178 $ 163 $ 227 (33)% (67)% Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,256 1,234 1,203 1,182 1,148 2% 9% Capitalized value of MSRs 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 19 25 N/M - Not meaningful













(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based

on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased to $261 million for the first quarter, compared to $291 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding $3 million of merger costs in the first quarter 2022 and $6 million of merger expenses in the fourth quarter 2021, noninterest expense decreased $27 million, or 9 percent. Commissions were $12 million lower due to a 23 percent decrease in mortgage loan closings. Compensation and benefits were $10 million lower due to a decrease in incentive compensation and reductions in the number of full time equivalent employees, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes and benefits.

Mortgage expenses were $102 million for the first quarter, a decrease of $19 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings—our mortgage expense ratio— was 1.24 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the fourth quarter 2021. We took action to cut mortgage costs, including staff reductions, at the end of the first quarter. The impact from the actions taken will be realized in the second quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 80 percent for the first quarter, as compared to 76 percent for the fourth quarter 2021. Excluding $3 million of merger expenses in the first quarter 2021 and $6 million of merger expenses in the fourth quarter 2021, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 80 percent and 74 percent, respectively. The higher efficiency ratio was primarily driven by lower gain on sale revenue and net interest income compared to the fourth quarter which impacted the full quarter while cost reduction actions occurred at the end of the first quarter.

Income Taxes

The first quarter provision for income taxes totaled $15 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.0 percent, in-line with the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 145 $ 170 $ 190 $ 220 $ 265 (15)% (45)% Credit reserves to LHFI 1.10 % 1.27 % 1.33 % 1.57 % 1.78 % (17) -68 Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 1.64 % 1.96 % 2.29 % 2.63 % 3.11 % (32) (147) Net charge-offs $ 21 $ 3 $ 6 $ 1 $ (13) 600% (262)% Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 107 $ 94 $ 96 $ 75 $ 60 14% 78% Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.69 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.01 % (0.35) % 61 104 Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.53 % 0.40 % 10 40















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (2):



Residential first mortgage 0.31 % 0.04 % — % 0.16 % 0.31 % 27 — Home equity and other consumer 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.01 % 0.15 % 0.16 % (7) (9) Commercial real estate — % — % 0.03 % — % (0.01) % — 1 Commercial and industrial 4.31 % 0.53 % 1.87 % 0.04 % (4.12) % 378 843 N/M - Not meaningful















(1) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments. (2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

Our portfolio has held up well following the economic stress posed by the pandemic, resulting in net charge-offs of $21 million, or 69 basis points of LHFI in the first quarter 2022, substantially all from the $20 million charge-off associated with one commercial borrower, compared to net charge-offs of $3 million, or 8 basis points in the prior quarter. We had a specific reserve of $18 million for this charge-off at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming loans held-for-investment and troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) were $107 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans held-for-investment and TDRs to loans held-for-investment was 0.80 basis points at March 31, 2022, a 10 basis point increase compared to December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $22 million, or 17 basis points of total loans, compared to $62 million, or 46 basis points, at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses was $145 million and covered 1.10 percent of loans held-for-investment at March 31, 2022, a 17 basis point decrease from December 31, 2021. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.64 percent, a 32 basis point decrease from December 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses primarily reflects the aforementioned charge-off of a commercial credit that had a specific reserve. Overall, our portfolio quality remains solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and low delinquency levels, including no commercial delinquencies.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 11.83 % 10.54 % 9.72 % 9.21 % 8.11 % 129 372 Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 13.79 % 13.19 % 11.95 % 11.38 % 10.31 % 60 348 Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 15.06 % 14.43 % 13.11 % 12.56 % 11.45 % 63 361 Total capital (to RWA) 16.47 % 15.88 % 14.55 % 14.13 % 13.18 % 59 329 Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 11.13 % 10.09 % 9.23 % 8.67 % 7.48 % 104 365 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 48.61 $ 48.33 $ 47.21 $ 44.38 $ 41.77 1% 16%

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

We maintained a strong capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The risk-based capital ratios all increased more than 100 basis points compared to the prior quarter end. Further demonstrating our capital strength, the capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio—the largest component of the held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent because of historically low levels of losses from this portfolio, coupled with the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, we would have had a tier 1 common equity ratio of 15.54 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 18.57 percent at March 31, 2022.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $48.61, up $0.28, or 1 percent from last quarter.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $23.2 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 82 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $300 billion of loans representing almost 1.3 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Flagstar's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, capital levels, and acquisitions, among other matters; Flagstar's estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions each company may take; Flagstar's assessments of probable losses on loans; Flagstar's assessments of interest rate and other market risks; and Flagstar's ability to achieve their respective financial and other strategic goals. Forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Flagstar does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in the "Risk Factors" section in Flagstar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in Flagstar's other filings with SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "Documents" section of Flagstar's website, https://investors.flagstar.com.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Assets









Cash $ 174

$ 277

$ 106 Interest-earning deposits 231

774

343 Total cash and cash equivalents 405

1,051

449 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,010

1,804

1,764 Investment securities held-to-maturity 190

205

319 Loans held-for-sale 3,475

5,054

7,087 Loans held-for-investment 13,236

13,408

14,887 Loans with government guarantees 1,256

1,650

2,457 Less: allowance for loan losses (131)

(154)

(241) Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 14,361

14,904

17,103 Mortgage servicing rights 523

392

428 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 329

377

377 Premises and equipment, net 354

360

393 Goodwill and intangible assets 145

147

155 Bank-owned life insurance 367

365

359 Other assets 1,085

824

1,015 Total assets $ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 29,449 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,827

$ 7,088

$ 8,622 Interest-bearing deposits 10,521

10,921

10,798 Total deposits 17,348

18,009

19,420 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 200

1,880

2,745 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,200

1,400

1,200 Other long-term debt 396

396

396 Loan with government guarantees repurchase liability 63

200

1,780 Other liabilities 1,304

880

1,550 Total liabilities 20,511

22,765

27,091 Stockholders' Equity









Common stock 1

1

1 Additional paid in capital 1,357

1,355

1,350 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2)

35

54 Retained earnings 1,377

1,327

953 Total stockholders' equity 2,733

2,718

2,358 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 29,449

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

4Q21

1Q21

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 177 $ 196 $ 209 $ 198 $ 208

$ (19) (10) %

$ (31) (15) % Total interest expense 12 15 14 15 19

(3) (20) %

(7) (37) % Net interest income 165 181 195 183 189

(16) (9) %

(24) (13) % (Benefit) provision for

credit losses (4) (17) (23) (44) (28)

13 (76) %

24 N/M Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 169 198 218 227 217

(29) (15) %

(48) (22) % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 45 91 169 168 227

(46) (51) %

(182) (80) % Loan fees and charges 27 29 33 37 42

(2) (7) %

(15) (36) % Net return (loss) on the

mortgage servicing rights 29 19 9 (5) —

10 N/M

29 N/M Loan administration income 33 36 31 28 27

(3) (8) %

6 22 % Deposit fees and charges 9 8 9 8 8

1 13 %

1 13 % Other noninterest income 17 19 15 16 20

(2) (11) %

(3) (15) % Total noninterest income 160 202 266 252 324

(42) (21) %

(164) (51) % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 127 137 130 122 144

(10) (7) %

(17) (12) % Occupancy and equipment 45 47 46 50 46

(2) (4) %

(1) (2) % Commissions 26 38 44 51 62

(12) (32) %

(36) (58) % Loan processing expense 21 21 22 22 21

— — %

— — % Legal and professional expense 11 13 12 11 8

(2) (15) %

3 38 % Federal insurance premiums 4 4 6 4 6

— — %

(2) (33) % Intangible asset amortization 2 3 3 3 3

(1) (33) %

(1) (33) % Other noninterest expense 25 28 23 26 57

(3) (11) %

(32) (56) % Total noninterest expense 261 291 286 289 347

(30) (10) %

(86) (25) % Income before income taxes 68 109 198 190 194

(41) (38) %

(126) (65) % Provision for income taxes 15 24 46 43 45

(9) (38) %

(30) (67) % Net income $ 53 $ 85 $ 152 $ 147 $ 149

$ (32) (38) %

$ (96) (64) % Income per share





















Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.87 $ 2.78 $ 2.83

$ (0.63) (39) %

$ (1.84) (65) % Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.60 $ 2.83 $ 2.74 $ 2.80

$ (0.61) (38) %

$ (1.81) (65) %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

$ — — %

$ — — % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):









Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 7,700

$ 8,900

$ 12,300 Mortgage loans closed $ 8,200

$ 10,700

$ 13,800 Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 9,900

$ 12,100

$ 13,700 Selected Ratios:









Interest rate spread (3) 2.91 %

2.79 %

2.55 % Net interest margin 3.11 %

2.96 %

2.82 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 0.45 %

0.75 %

1.65 % Return on average assets 0.87 %

1.28 %

1.98 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) 0.92 %

1.35 %

2.34 % Return on average common equity 7.87 %

12.74 %

25.73 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 8.61 %

13.79 %

27.99 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 9.10 %

14.90 %

32.97 % Efficiency ratio 80.4 %

75.9 %

67.7 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (4) 79.6 %

74.4 %

60.8 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 11.12 %

10.08 %

7.71 % Average Balances:









Average interest-earning assets $ 21,569

$ 24,291

$ 27,178 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,959

$ 14,093

$ 15,011 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,687

$ 2,692

$ 2,319









(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million.

(2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Selected Statistics:









Book value per common share $ 51.33

$ 51.09

$ 44.71 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 48.61

$ 48.33

$ 41.77 Number of common shares outstanding 53,236,067

53,197,650

52,752,600 Number of FTE employees 5,341

5,395

5,418 Number of bank branches 158

158

158 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.48 %

0.39 %

0.23 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 11.75 %

10.67 %

8.01 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:









Weighted average service fee (basis points) 31.2

31.5

33.2 Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 1.31 %

1.12 %

1.06 %





(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 4,833 $ 40 3.31 %

$ 6,384 $ 49 3.10 %

$ 7,464 $ 53 2.83 % Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 1,500 13 3.35 %

1,569 13 3.22 %

2,132 17 3.20 % Home equity 598 6 4.05 %

635 6 3.93 %

820 7 3.50 % Other 1,253 15 4.86 %

1,229 16 4.80 %

1,040 12 4.79 % Total consumer loans 3,351 34 4.04 %

3,433 35 3.92 %

3,992 36 3.68 % Commercial real estate 3,226 29 3.60 %

3,260 29 3.45 %

3,042 26 3.36 % Commercial and industrial 1,834 16 3.52 %

1,473 14 3.69 %

1,486 13 3.53 % Warehouse lending 3,973 32 3.25 %

5,148 47 3.54 %

6,395 64 4.00 % Total commercial loans 9,033 77 3.43 %

9,881 90 3.53 %

10,923 103 3.76 % Total loans held-for-investment 12,384 111 3.59 %

13,314 125 3.63 %

14,915 139 3.73 % Loans with government guarantees 1,402 15 4.40 %

1,742 11 2.62 %

2,502 4 0.56 % Investment securities 2,021 11 2.19 %

2,104 11 2.09 %

2,210 12 2.21 % Interest-earning deposits 929 — 0.16 %

747 — 0.15 %

87 — 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets 21,569 $ 177 3.30 %

24,291 $ 196 3.18 %

27,178 $ 208 3.06 % Other assets 2,592





2,408





2,887



Total assets $ 24,161





$ 26,699





$ 30,065



Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,626 $ — 0.09 %

$ 1,692 $ — 0.05 %

$ 1,852 $ — 0.07 % Savings deposits 4,253 2 0.14 %

4,211 2 0.14 %

3,945 1 0.14 % Money market deposits 887 — 0.09 %

927 — 0.09 %

685 — 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 929 1 0.35 %

973 1 0.44 %

1,293 4 0.96 % Total retail deposits 7,695 3 0.15 %

7,803 3 0.15 %

7,775 5 0.25 % Government deposits 1,879 1 0.17 %

1,998 1 0.17 %

1,773 1 0.22 % Wholesale deposits and other 1,071 2 0.89 %

1,238 3 0.93 %

1,031 4 1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,645 6 0.23 %

11,039 7 0.25 %

10,579 10 0.38 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 658 — 0.22 %

1,258 1 0.19 %

2,779 1 0.17 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,260 3 0.98 %

1,400 4 0.88 %

1,200 3 1.03 % Other long-term debt 396 3 3.23 %

396 3 3.16 %

453 5 4.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,959 $ 12 0.39 %

14,093 $ 15 0.39 %

15,011 19 0.51 % Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 2,474





2,468





2,270



Custodial deposits (1) 4,970





6,309





7,194



Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,444





8,777





9,464



Other liabilities 1,071





1,137





3,271



Stockholders' equity 2,687





2,692





2,319



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,161





$ 26,699





$ 30,065



Net interest-earning assets $ 8,610





$ 10,198





$ 12,167



Net interest income

$ 165





$ 181





$ 189

Interest rate spread (2)



2.91 %





2.79 %





2.55 % Net interest margin (3)



3.11 %





2.96 %





2.82 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



166.4 %





172.4 %





181.1 % Total average deposits $ 18,089





$ 19,816





$ 20,043













(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced for which LIBOR based fees are recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.

(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income $ 53

$ 85

$ 149 Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,219,866

52,867,138

52,675,562 Stock-based awards 358,135

710,694

622,241 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,578,001

53,577,832

53,297,803 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99

$ 1.62

$ 2.83 Stock-based awards —

(0.02)

(0.03) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.99

$ 1.60

$ 2.80

Regulatory Capital - Bancorp (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,843 11.83 %

$ 2,798 10.54 %

$ 2,423 8.11 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 24,026



$ 26,545



$ 29,881

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,603 13.79 %

$ 2,558 13.19 %

$ 2,183 10.31 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,843 15.06 %

$ 2,798 14.43 %

$ 2,423 11.45 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 3,110 16.47 %

$ 3,080 15.88 %

$ 2,790 13.18 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 18,877



$ 19,397



$ 21,164



Regulatory Capital - Bank (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,758 11.50 %

$ 2,706 10.21 %

$ 2,523 8.45 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 23,984



$ 26,502



$ 29,866

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,758 14.62 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,523 11.93 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,758 14.62 %

$ 2,706 13.96 %

$ 2,523 11.93 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,875 15.24 %

$ 2,839 14.65 %

$ 2,740 12.96 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 18,861



$ 19,383



$ 21,141



Loans Serviced (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 253,013 1,041,251

$ 246,858 1,032,923

$ 197,053 921,126 Serviced for others (3) 40,065 154,404

35,074 137,243

40,402 160,511 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 7,215 60,167

8,793 63,426

9,965 66,363 Total loans serviced $ 300,293 1,255,822

$ 290,725 1,233,592

$ 247,420 1,148,000









(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.

(2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.

(3) Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.

(4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Consumer loans















Residential first mortgage $ 1,499 11.3 %

$ 1,536 11.5 %

$ 1,998 13.4 % Home equity 596 4.5 %

613 4.6 %

781 5.2 % Other 1,267 9.6 %

1,236 9.2 %

1,049 7.0 % Total consumer loans 3,362 25.4 %

3,385 25.3 %

3,828 25.6 % Commercial loans















Commercial real estate 3,254 24.6 %

3,223 24.0 %

3,084 20.7 % Commercial and industrial 1,979 15.0 %

1,826 13.6 %

1,424 9.6 % Warehouse lending 4,641 35.1 %

4,974 37.1 %

6,551 44.1 % Total commercial loans 9,874 74.7 %

10,023 74.7 %

11,059 74.4 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 13,236 100.1 %

$ 13,408 100.0 %

$ 14,887 100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Indirect lending $ 935 73.8 %

$ 925 74.8 %

$ 791 75.4 % Point of sale 295 23.3 %

271 22.0 %

214 20.4 % Other 37 2.9 %

40 3.2 %

44 4.2 % Total other consumer loans $ 1,267 100.0 %

$ 1,236 100.0 %

$ 1,049 100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Residential first mortgage $ 43

$ 40

$ 45 Home equity 16

14

20 Other 34

36

33 Total consumer loans 93

90

98 Commercial real estate 22

28

84 Commercial and industrial 13

32

55 Warehouse lending 3

4

4 Total commercial loans 38

64

143 Allowance for loan losses 131

154

241 Reserve for unfunded commitments 14

16

24 Allowance for credit losses $ 145

$ 170

$ 265

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 40 $ 14 $ 36 $ 28 $ 32 $ 4 $ 154 $ 16 Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume — — 1 — 3 — 4 (2) Economic forecast (2) 1 2 — 1 (2) — 2 — Credit (3) 2 — (3) (6) 2 (1) (6) — Qualitative factor adjustments — — — (1) (4) — (5) — Charge-offs (1) — (2) — (20) — (23) — Recoveries — 1 1 — — — 2 — Provision for net charge-offs 1 (1) 1 — 2 — 3 — Ending allowance balance $ 43 $ 16 $ 34 $ 22 $ 13 $ 3 $ 131 $ 14









(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Nonperforming LHFI $ 95

$ 81

$ 49 Nonperforming TDRs 7

8

5 Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 5

5

6 Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 107

94

60 Other nonperforming assets, net 4

6

7 LHFS 24

17

9 Total nonperforming assets $ 135

$ 117

$ 76











Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.48 %

0.39 %

0.23 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.80 %

0.70 %

0.40 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.84 %

0.74 %

0.45 %





(1) Includes one commercial loan less than 90 days past due in nonaccrual and $33 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of March 31, 2022. (2) Ratio excludes nonperforming LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than 90

days

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI March 31, 2022

















Consumer loans (1) $ 12

$ 10

$ 98

$ 120

$ 3,362 Commercial loans —

—

—

—

9,874 Total loans $ 12

$ 10

$ 98

$ 120

$ 13,236 December 31, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 62

$ 124

$ 3,385 Commercial loans —

—

32

32

10,023 Total loans $ 26

$ 36

$ 94

$ 156

$ 13,408 March 31, 2021

















Consumer loans $ 10

$ 5

$ 42

$ 57

$ 3,828 Commercial loans —

—

18

18

11,059 Total loans $ 10

$ 5

$ 60

$ 75

$ 14,887









(1) Includes $33 million of first residential mortgage loans that are current in accordance with their forbearance exit plan and not yet returned to accrual status as of March 31, 2022.

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total March 31, 2022

Consumer loans $ 23

$ 12

$ 35 Commercial loans —

—

— Total TDR loans $ 23

$ 12

$ 35 December 31, 2021









Consumer loans $ 22

$ 13

$ 35 Commercial loans 2

—

2 Total TDR loans $ 24

$ 13

$ 37 March 31, 2021









Consumer loans $ 31

$ 11

$ 42 Commercial loans 5

—

5 Total TDR loans $ 36

$ 11

$ 47

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ settlement expense and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin and adjusted efficiency ratio provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,733

$ 2,718

$ 2,645

$ 2,498

$ 2,358 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 145

147

149

152

155 Tangible book value $ 2,588

$ 2,571

$ 2,496

$ 2,346

$ 2,203



















Number of common shares outstanding 53,236,067

53,197,650

52,862,383

52,862,264

52,752,600 Tangible book value per share $ 48.61

$ 48.33

$ 47.21

$ 44.38

$ 41.77



















Total assets $ 23,244

$ 25,483

$ 27,042

$ 27,065

$ 29,449 Tangible common equity to assets ratio 11.13 %

10.09 %

9.23 %

8.67 %

7.48 %

Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions) Net income $ 53

$ 85

$ 149 Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 1

2

2 Tangible net income $ 54

$ 87

$ 151











Total average equity $ 2,687

$ 2,692

$ 2,319 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 146

148

156 Total tangible average equity $ 2,541

$ 2,544

$ 2,163











Return on average tangible common equity 8.61 %

13.79 %

27.99 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

4.98 % Adjustment for merger costs 0.49 %

1.11 %

— % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.10 %

14.90 %

32.97 %











Return on average assets 0.89 %

1.28 %

1.98 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

0.36 % Adjustment for merger costs 0.03 %

0.07 %

— % Adjusted return on average assets 0.92 %

1.35 %

2.34 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 12,384

$ 13,314

$ 13,540

$ 13,688

$ 14,915 Less: Average warehouse loans 3,973

5,148

5,392

5,410

6,395 Adjusted average LHFI $ 8,411

$ 8,166

$ 8,148

$ 8,278

$ 8,520



















Average deposits $ 18,089

$ 19,816

$ 19,686

$ 19,070

$ 20,043 Less: Average custodial deposits 4,970

6,309

6,180

6,188

7,194 Adjusted average deposits $ 13,119

$ 13,507

$ 13,506

$ 12,882

$ 12,849



















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 68.5 %

67.2 %

68.8 %

71.8 %

74.4 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 64.1 %

60.5 %

60.3 %

64.3 %

66.3 %

Adjusted noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

(Dollar in millions) Noninterest expense $ 261

$ 291

$ 286

$ 289

$ 347 Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —

—

—

—

35 Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

(10)

— Adjustment for merger costs 3

6

5

9

— Adjusted noninterest expense $ 258

$ 285

$ 281

$ 290

$ 312



















Income before income taxes $ 68

$ 109

$ 198

$ 190

$ 194 Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —

—

—

—

35 Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

(10)

— Adjustment for merger costs 3

6

5

9

— Adjusted income before income taxes $ 71

$ 115

$ 203

$ 189

$ 229



















Provision for income taxes $ 15

$ 24

$ 46

$ 43

$ 45 Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense —

—

—

—

(8) Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement —

—

—

2

— Adjustment for merger costs (1)

(1)

(1)

(2)

— Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 16

$ 25

$ 47

$ 43

$ 53



















Net income $ 53

$ 85

$ 152

$ 147

$ 149 Adjusted net income $ 55

$ 90

$ 156

$ 146

$ 176



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,219,866

52,867,138

52,862,288

52,763,868

52,675,562 Weighted average diluted common shares 53,578,001

53,577,832

53,659,422

53,536,669

53,297,803 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 1.71

$ 2.94

$ 2.78

$ 3.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.02

$ 1.69

$ 2.90

$ 2.74

$ 3.31



















Efficiency ratio 80.4 %

75.9 %

62.2 %

66.6 %

67.7 % Adjustment to remove DOJ settlement expense — %

— %

— %

— %

(6.8) % Adjustment for former CEO SERP agreement — %

— %

— %

1.6 %

— % Adjustment for merger costs (0.8) %

(1.5) %

(1.1) %

(1.4) %

— % Adjusted efficiency ratio 79.6 %

74.4 %

61.1 %

66.8 %

60.9 %

Adjusted net interest margin



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Average interest earning assets $ 21,569

$ 24,291

$ 25,656

$ 25,269

$ 27,178 Net interest margin 3.11 %

2.96 %

3.00 %

2.90 %

2.82 % Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase 0.01 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.16 %

0.20 % Adjusted net interest margin 3.12 %

2.98 %

3.04 %

3.06 %

3.02 %

