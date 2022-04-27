Georgia Bio Awards VERO Biotech the 2022 Golden Helix Innovation Award and Deal of the Year Award

Atlanta-based innovative company is recognized for its flagship product, GENOSYL® Delivery System, and Deal of the Year for securing funding of up to $100 million in a financing round led by MVM Partners (MVM) to support the expanded commercialization of the GENOSYL® Delivery System.

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO Biotech Inc, an Atlanta, Georgia-based company focused on saving lives, alleviating suffering, and improving the health economics of care, today announced that the company was awarded the prestigious Golden Helix "Innovation Award" for its breakthrough development of the GENOSYL® Delivery System, the first advancement in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide in 20 years, and the "Deal of the Year" Award for 2022 by Georgia Bio, the state's life science trade association.

The Golden Helix Awards celebrate the contributions and achievements of Georgia leaders working to advance the growth of the life sciences industry and foster organizational strategic partnerships that can create a healthier world. This is the 24th year GA Bio will recognize Golden Helix Award winners showcasing the best in innovation and leadership.

"This year's Golden Helix Award for 'Innovation' and 'Deal of the Year' is a further reflection of the hard work and dedication of VERO employees to alleviate patient suffering from cardio-pulmonary diseases, as well as continued investor confidence in VERO's ability to bring innovative products to market," said Brent V. Furse, CEO and President, VERO Biotech.

GENOSYL® DS is the first and only tankless inhaled nitric oxide (NO) delivery system approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NO dilates pulmonary blood vessels and may be used to improve oxygenation in neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure and pulmonary hypertension. Unlike tank-based systems, GENOSYL® DS generates NO at the bedside using a small disposable cassette. This eliminates the need for hospitals to manage large, cumbersome tanks and helps to simplify clinical workflow. GENOSYL® DS is currently available in more than 100 hospital systems nationally.

The Awards will be presented at a formal in-person ceremony on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The event is expected to draw 300 of the state's life sciences industry leaders.

About GENOSYL®

Indication

GENOSYL (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, is indicated to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.

Important Safety Information

GENOSYL is contraindicated in the treatment of neonates dependent on right-to-left shunting of blood.

Abrupt discontinuation of GENOSYL (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation may lead to worsening oxygenation and increasing pulmonary artery pressure.

Methemoglobin levels in the blood increase with the dose of nitric oxide; following discontinuation or reduction of nitric oxide, methemoglobin levels return to baseline over a period of hours.

Methemoglobin, NO2, and PaO2 should be monitored during nitric oxide administration.

In patients with pre-existing left ventricular dysfunction, GENOSYL may increase pulmonary capillary wedge pressure leading to pulmonary edema.

The most common adverse reaction is hypotension.

Nitric oxide donor compounds may have an additive effect with GENOSYL on the risk of developing methemoglobinemia.

GENOSYL must be administered using a calibrated GENOSYL Delivery System. Only validated ventilator systems or nasal cannulas should be used in conjunction with GENOSYL.

Please visit www.vero-biotech.com for the full Prescribing Information for GENOSYL.

About GENOSYL® DS

GENOSYL DS is the lead product for VERO Biotech. This proprietary delivery system eliminates the need for large nitric oxide tanks and the associated logistical burden. GENOSYL DS is a tankless and portable system engineered with redundant backup features, which delivers a constant concentration of inhaled nitric oxide gas to patients with an easy-to-use interface and portability features.

About VERO Biotech

VERO Biotech Inc. (formerly known as GeNO LLC) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of next-generation products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a variety of pulmonary and cardiac diseases.

VERO Biotech is dedicated to improving the lives of patients by leading the development of innovative technologies for inhaled nitric oxide delivery in the acute care hospital setting and beyond, wherever inhaled nitric oxide treatment is needed.

About Georgia Bio (GaBio)

Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the state's life science advocacy and business leadership industry association whose members include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, medical centers, universities and research institutes, government groups and other business organizations involved in the development of life sciences related products and services. GaBio works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow Georgia's life sciences economy. Visit GaBio at www.gabio.org, and follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Georgia Bio is a division of the Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI), a 501(c)(3) organization that was launched in January 2020 to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. Visit CGHI at www.innovateglobalhealth.org.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of representatives of VERO Biotech Inc. related thereto that are not historical in nature contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to VERO Biotech's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions, including statements with respect to the potential effects of its products and plans to assess and undertake next steps for VERO Biotech Inc. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of VERO Biotech's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various risk factors (many of which are beyond VERO Biotech's control).

For information, please visit www.vero-biotech.com or contact Ray Russo at Ray.Russo@vero-biotech.com or (908) 313-7172.

Contact: Ray Russo (908) 313-7172, Ray.Russo@vero-biotech.com

