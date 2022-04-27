Glooko Appoints Alfonso "Chito" Zulueta, former Eli Lilly & Company Senior Executive, to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glooko, Inc., a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and data management solutions for diabetes and related chronic conditions, today announced the appointment of Alfonso "Chito" Zulueta to its Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Glooko) (PRNewswire)

Respected as a leader with a strong track record of success in the pharmaceutical industry and deep experience on corporate boards and industry associations, Mr. Zulueta comes to the Glooko Board having served as a senior executive leading a wide range of global business and commercial units over his more than 30-year career with Eli Lilly and Company. The Glooko leadership team and Board welcome the breadth and depth of experience he brings as the company continues its strategic growth as a digital health leader in chronic disease management.

"We are very excited for Chito to join our Board and particularly fortunate for his strong understanding of the impact that digital health solutions can have on managing chronic diseases," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "He brings a wealth of valuable experience and unique perspectives to our Board, having led successful global healthcare ventures focused on treating diabetes and other diseases. Chito's appointment comes at a critical time for Glooko, as we continue to broaden our digital therapeutics (DTx) and clinical research businesses."

Mr. Zulueta retired at the end of 2021 from his roles at Lilly as an executive committee member, corporate officer and president of the company's international business unit, where he was responsible for leading Lilly's business in all geographies outside of the U.S. and Canada. Prior to that, he served as Lilly's president of its Emerging Market business unit, president of Japan, president of Global Oncology and Critical Care product group, vice president in charge of U.S. sales and marketing for the neuroscience and diabetes/family health business unit, and vice president of global marketing.

"This is a compelling time to join the Glooko Board as the Company expands its offerings and commercial footprint," said Mr. Zulueta. "Glooko is rapidly increasing its market relevance and is driving real innovation through its digital health solutions, serving more patients and healthcare professionals globally. I'm excited to leverage my experience and insights to help Glooko accelerate this growth and evolution."

Mr. Zulueta also serves on the boards of directors of CTS Corporate, Syneos Health, and Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. He served previously on the boards of industry associations, including the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (chairman of the international committee), PhRMA (chairman of the Japan business executive committee), the American Chamber of Commerce of Japan (governor of the Kansai chapter), and the U.S.- Japan Business Council.

Mr. Zulueta earned an MBA from the Darden School of Business Administration of the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree in economics from De La Salle University.

About Glooko

Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and related chronic conditions with their healthcare teams, enabling collaborative telehealth, clinical research and improved health outcomes. The company's software platforms collect and analyze data from multiple devices in one highly secure place, allowing for easy remote upload via app or in-clinic, and producing easy-to-read analytics through actionable charts and graphs. The platform is compatible with over 95% of global diabetes and health monitoring devices, giving patients and their providers flexibility in how to manage their conditions. With over 35 billion data points, Glooko is the global leader in diabetes patient data. Glooko's solutions can be found in 31 countries across 22 languages. Learn more at glooko.com .

Media Inquiries:

Tanya Rodante

Director of Global Communication, Glooko

tanya.rodante@glooko.com

+1 415-608-5295

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glooko