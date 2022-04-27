THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA BRINGS STAR TREK TO THE BIG APPLE

New York's Iconic Home for Media Hosts Interactive Exhibition for Fans of All Ages, In Celebration of the Upcoming New Paramount+ Original Series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that its new immersive exhibition, The Visionary Universe of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will be open to the public Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 29. This exhibition celebrates the latest incarnation of the groundbreaking Star Trek franchise, the Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the many acclaimed series in the Star Trek universe, which have captivated audiences across decades.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

Throughout the celebration, the Paley Center will host special screenings, opportunities to view costumes and artifacts from several series, chances to take photos in the Captain's chair, weekend Kids & Family programs featuring Paramount+'s hit animated original kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and much more.

"From its breakthrough original TV series to its ever-expanding media universe, Star Trek continues to inspire and entertain fans by the millions worldwide," The Paley Center's President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy says. "Thanks to our partnership with Paramount+, these fans will get a rare chance to immerse themselves in Star Trek memorabilia, legend, and lore at The Paley Center, a contemporary cultural destination for New Yorkers, tourists, and Star Trek fans alike."

"Star Trek's enduring legacy is not only attributed to its groundbreaking storytelling but to its amazing fanbase, and we are thrilled to continue this legacy with the addition of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," says Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and CMO, Paramount Streaming. "We are honored and excited to collaborate with The Paley Center for Media on this immersive exhibit to celebrate with fans the 'strange new worlds' the brilliant creative minds behind the new series have built, while also celebrating over 55 years of the Star Trek franchise."

Below is the experience schedule for opening week, April 27 - May 4:

Wednesday, April 27: Exhibit opens at 12:00 pm and daily screenings begin at 12:10 pm.

Saturday, April 30: Weekend family screenings of Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: The Animated Series begin at 12:10 pm, along with Star Trek crafts for the kids and surprise guests.

Sunday, May 1: Be among the first to experience the newest Star Trek series before it premieres exclusively on Paramount+. The Paley Center will be holding a preview screening of Episodes 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at 1:00 pm.

Daily screenings : Experience the premiere episodes from various Star Trek TV series on the big screen, including "The Cage," the 1965 pilot episode from the original Star Trek series. Screenings begin at 12:10 pm daily.

For ticketing and additional Membership information, please visit www.paleycenter.org .

Upcoming Attractions!

The Paley Center's robust spring schedule of wide-ranging PaleyLive Events and Paley Exhibits:

The Today Show 70th Anniversary ( May 11 ) To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the premiere of NBC News's TODAY , the Paley Center is thrilled to welcome the show's current hosts to discuss the unique impact and cultural significance of this legendary program. Since its premiere on January 14, 1952 , this genre-defining program has set the standard for morning television, combining news, entertainment, and culture into a powerful mix that continues to be a constant in television and society. With favorites Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb , Al Roker , Craig Melvin , Carson Daly , Jenna Bush Hager , Willie Geist , Sheinelle Jones , and Dylan Dreyer joining in person.

The Paley Center's Salute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television (Opening May 25 ) This salute shines the spotlight on the creative contributions of legendary LGBTQ+ icons, influential programs, and extraordinary moments that have shaped our culture across five genres: drama, comedy, news/talk/documentary, music/variety, and sports.

ESPN Presents Fifty/50: The Stories of Title IX (Opening June 2 ) The Paley Center and ESPN present an immersive exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, highlighting the civil rights journey of women across the sports and cultural landscape. The exhibition explores stories at the intersection of women, sports, culture, and the fight for equality. Content highlights include 37 Words, a four-part documentary series chronicling the hard-fought battle of equal rights in education and athletics from award-winning directors Dawn Porter ( John Lewis : Good Trouble) and Nicole Newnham ( Crip Camp ), plus iconic artifacts, video highlights and more.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media