Targus Launches Two Thunderbolt 3 Docks Equipped with Exceptional Speed and Resolutions for Content Creators and Studios

DOCK215 and DOCK222 deliver Thunderbolt 3 speed, 8K resolution, dual-monitor support, and a compact form factor to keep creatives connected, powered, and productive

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of two new Thunderbolt™ 3 docks, equipped with Thunderbolt speed for high-resolution graphics to meet the powerful demands of creative professionals and studios.

"We've designed our DOCK215 and DOCK222 to meet the demanding needs of professional content creators," says David Dorantes, director of product marketing, Targus. "With features like Thunderbolt 3 speed, up to 8K resolution, dual-monitor support, and a compact design, both docks enable creatives to stay connected, powered, and productive."

The Thunderbolt 3 DV4K Docking Station with 85W Power Delivery ( DOCK215USZ ) connects a laptop to dual 4K UHD monitors at 60hz or a single 8K HDR monitor at 30hz. Packed with ports, it comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, as well as two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port to accommodate workspace peripherals like a mouse and keyboard, hard drive, and more. Its compact design also ensures it won't take up precious desk space for working essentials. It even comes equipped with a VESA® bracket mounting provision, which allows for use of the Targus VESA Mount Bracket ( ACX003GLZ – sold separately) to hold the dock behind the display for even greater space savings. DOCK215 retails for $287.99.

For even greater power delivery and more ports, the Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with 96W Power Delivery ( DOCK222USZ ) is equipped with Thunderbolt speed, high-resolution graphics, and multiple ports to meet the most demanding requirements of today's professional content creators and studios. It connects to dual 4K UHD monitors at 60hz or a single 8K HDR monitor at 30hz. It also offers multiple ports — two USB-C® ports (one front-facing USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one rear-facing Thunderbolt 3 downstream port), five USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one which is fast-charging), and one SD Card port — to accommodate essential workspace peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, hard drive, and more. The DOCK222 ships with a Targus USB-C to DisplayPort® Alternate Mode Adapter (ACA968GLX) to connect a second external DisplayPort monitor to MacBooks not supporting MST. It is also equipped with a VESA bracket mounting provision, allowing use of the Targus VESA Mount Bracket ( ACX003GLZ – sold separately) to hold the dock behind the display for even greater space savings. DOCK222 retails for $402.99.

Both docks are now available for sale on Targus.com and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

