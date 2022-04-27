Zeta Energy Demonstrates a Scaled Process for Creating a Three-dimensional Carbon Nanotube-based Anode

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Energy announced today that it has passed an important milestone in its development of its proprietary lithium-sulfur battery by demonstrating a scalable process for volume manufacturing of a three-dimensional carbon nanotube-based anode. The carbon nanotube anode will be coupled with Zeta Energy's proprietary sulfurized carbon cathode to create a high-performance and low-cost battery cell technology. As CEO Charles Maslin noted, "We have achieved a major milestone by demonstrating a scalable process for our anode technology. This is a great day for Zeta Energy."

Zeta Energy's battery technology is expected to enable breakthrough improvements in electric vehicles and grid energy storage, as well as many other applications. Zeta's technology uses no nickel, cobalt, manganese, or graphite, obviating the need for battery materials that have been subject to extreme volatility in pricing and availability. All of Zeta Energy's materials can be sourced close to its manufacturing locations, relieving it from dependence on international supply chain constraints.

About Zeta Energy

Zeta Energy is a US-based privately-held company focused on developing and commercializing high performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta has filed more than thirty patents on its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com or its social media accounts at the following locations:

