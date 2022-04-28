Award-Winning Attorney Sona Arakelyan Takes Protecting CA's Working Class to New Levels

GLENDALE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top employment law firm, DLaw (aka Davtyan Law) continues its mission of being the "Champion of California's Working Class" through expansions in key California cities and elevating Sona Arakelyan to a lead role within the firm.

Sona Arakelyan is a top attorney at DLaw (aka Davtyan Law), a firm that has protected the rights of hundreds of thousands of workers and recovered over $150 million for California’s blue-collar community. (PRNewswire)

Sona specializes in a broad range of employment disputes that impact California's working class, ranging from wrongful termination, wage issues, and harassment. Since her 2020 start, she has progressed to a lead role in DLaw's case assessment and attorney consultation process.

To fulfill DLaw's mission of protecting as many Blue-Collar workers as possible, Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan, and his team, deployed a multi-phased plan to scale expertise and operations across California. The addition of Sona to the team is key to the master plan of building on DLaw's success and momentum.

Sona officially launched her career as a top graduate from the prestigious Southwestern Law School. She excelled at Southwestern, earning a Juris Doctor of Law Degree, and was also recognized with the Cali Excellence for the Future Award. Sona's professional background was enhanced through countless hours of volunteer work for low-income clients, earning her the Wiley W. Manual Certification for Pro Bono Legal Services.

"When I started my law career, my goal was to join a firm that broke the traditional 'ivory-tower' stereotypes, a firm that shared my values for teamwork, employee empowerment, leadership diversity, and my mission to protect working-class people who may not have the education or means to exercise their rights," said Sona.

"Sona's expertise, commitment to excellence, pro bono work, and genuine empathy for underprivileged working-class clients make her an ideal addition to the team. Her success validated our game plan and paved the way for expediting our state-wide expansion efforts. Sona is instrumental to our record growth and ongoing efforts to protect as many California blue-collar workers as possible," said Emil.

DLaw is a member of the California Lawyers Association, California Employment Lawyers Association, and National Employment Lawyers Association. The firm is a 4.5+ Star Consumer rated firm with an A+ accreditation by BBB. The firm is driven by the mission of "Champion for California's Working Class." To fulfill its mission, DLaw provides free, no-obligation consultation and case evaluation services.

