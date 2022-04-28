BIOLASE ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-25 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON SPLIT-ADJUSTED BASIS ON APRIL 29, 2022

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) ("BIOLASE" or the "Company"), today announced that it held its annual meeting of stockholders on April 28, 2022 where the Company's stockholders granted the Board of Directors the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio between 1-to-2 and 1-to-25. Shortly following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors exercised such discretion to effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split that will become effective at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2022, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on April 29, 2022.

The 1-for-25 reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of Company common stock from approximately 154 million shares to approximately 6.2 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of BIOLASE's common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of BIOLASE's outstanding equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. There will be no change to the total number of authorized shares of Company common stock as set forth in the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, as amended.

The purpose of the 1-for-25 reverse stock split is to raise the per-share trading price of the Company's common stock to allow for its continuous listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits. The Nasdaq Capital Market requires, among other things, that a listing a company's common stock maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 per share.

Information for BIOLASE Stockholders

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, BIOLASE stockholders will receive one new share of Company common stock for every 25 shares held. Record holders of Company common stock will receive a transaction statement with respect to the exchange of such shares for post-reverse split shares. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the transfer agent for Company common stock, will act as the exchange agent, and can be contacted at (800) 546-5141.

BIOLASE will not issue fractional shares that result from the reverse stock split. Rather, Computershare will aggregate all fractional shares and arrange for them to be sold in a timely manner after the effective time of the reverse stock split at the then prevailing prices on the Nasdaq Capital Market. After such sale, Computershare will pay to each holder of record such stockholder's pro rata share of the net proceeds derived from the sale of the fractional interest to which such holder would otherwise be entitled.

For more information on the reverse stock split, please refer to BIOLASE's proxy materials for the April 28, 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which can be accessed through the investor portion of BIOLASE's website at http://www.biolase.com and on the SEC's EDGAR website, www.sec.gov.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 38 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

