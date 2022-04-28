Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income was $68.6 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $1.31
ERIE, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Net income was $68.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $73.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
1Q 2022
(in thousands)
1Q'22
1Q'21
Operating income
$ 84,312
$ 76,095
Investment income
3,009
17,988
Interest expense and other, net
526
1,528
Income before income taxes
86,795
92,555
Income tax expense
18,176
18,989
Net income
$ 68,619
$ 73,566
1Q 2022 Highlights
Operating income before taxes increased $8.2 million, or 10.8 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $32.3 million, or 7.1 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 3.6 percent, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- Commissions increased $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium, primarily in lines of business that pay a higher commission rate.
- Non-commission expense increased $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Sales and advertising increased $1.8 million primarily due to agent related expenses. Administrative and other costs increased $3.1 million primarily due to an increase in professional fees compared to the same period in 2021.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $18.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.8 million of limited partnership earnings in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 29, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
***
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$ 487,992
$ 455,718
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,313
14,847
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
163,327
153,533
Service agreement revenue
6,478
6,079
Total operating revenue
672,110
630,177
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
424,471
400,549
Cost of operations - administrative services
163,327
153,533
Total operating expenses
587,798
554,082
Operating income
84,312
76,095
Investment income
Net investment income
10,504
17,097
Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains
(7,279)
804
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(216)
87
Total investment income
3,009
17,988
Interest expense
999
1,009
Other income (expense)
473
(519)
Income before income taxes
86,795
92,555
Income tax expense
18,176
18,989
Net income
$ 68,619
$ 73,566
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.47
$ 1.58
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.31
$ 1.41
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 221
$ 237
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,188,761
46,188,860
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,300,501
52,315,958
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.110
$ 1.035
Class B common stock
$ 166.50
$ 155.25
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 141,305
$ 183,702
Available-for-sale securities
46,155
38,396
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
478,754
479,123
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
78,877
56,206
Accrued investment income
6,255
6,303
Total current assets
751,346
763,730
Available-for-sale securities, net
877,165
907,689
Equity securities
78,069
87,743
Fixed assets, net
396,072
374,802
Agent loans, net
61,579
58,683
Deferred income taxes, net
9,818
145
Other assets
49,804
49,265
Total assets
$ 2,223,853
$ 2,242,057
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 287,989
$ 270,746
Agent bonuses
31,507
120,437
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
186,386
138,317
Dividends payable
51,693
51,693
Contract liability
34,872
34,935
Deferred executive compensation
6,752
12,637
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,132
2,098
Total current liabilities
601,331
630,863
Defined benefit pension plans
139,231
130,383
Long-term borrowings
91,177
91,734
Contract liability
17,493
17,686
Deferred executive compensation
13,821
14,571
Other long-term liabilities
26,600
14,342
Total liabilities
889,653
899,579
Shareholders' equity
1,334,200
1,342,478
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,223,853
$ 2,242,057
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company