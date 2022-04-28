M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Home sale revenues growth of 19% and a 380 basis point expansion of our gross margin from home sales to 25.7% resulted in a 34% increase in net income for the quarter

DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"MDC delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2022 both in terms of profitability and order activity," said MDC's' Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel. "We generated earnings of $2.02 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a 34% improvement over the first quarter of 2021. This significant increase to our bottom-line results was largely driven by a 19% year-over-year rise in home sale revenues and a 380-basis point improvement in our home sale gross margin to 25.7%. Our teams did an excellent job delivering homes in a timely manner this quarter in what continues to be a challenging supply chain environment, as we came in near the high-end of our stated guidance with total new home deliveries of 2,233 units."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continued to see solid demand across our homebuilding divisions during the quarter, as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.4 homes per community per month. The combination of favorable demographics, strong local economies and historically low inventory levels in our markets has created an excellent operating environment for our company. We have strategically positioned MDC to address the needs of today's homebuyer and believe this is reflected in our strong results this quarter."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "With a strong balance sheet, a seasoned management team and a sizable quarter-end backlog, MDC is in a great position to deliver on its goals for the year. Our growing presence in high growth markets and focus on more affordable price points has led to record levels of profitability for our company, and we continue to see strong demand at our communities despite the recent rise in interest rates. As a result, we remain positive about the future of MDC."

"Traffic levels at our communities and online remained strong during the first quarter" said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Traffic conversion rates also stayed at high levels despite the higher mortgage rate environment, as the ongoing imbalance between housing demand and supply continued to create a sense of urgency with prospective buyers. We believe that this is a testament to the strength of the housing market as well as our approach to the business, which focuses on a build-to-order operating model that allows for personalization. It is also a testament to our teams' ability to successfully adapt and adjust to changing market conditions."

Mr. Mandarich concluded, "We recently announced that we have agreed to acquire substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. We believe that this transaction, combined with the organic land pipeline we have secured since starting in Nashville approximately one year ago, has the potential to launch MDC into a leadership position in the Nashville market."

2022 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 First Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 19% to $1.24 billion from $1.04 billion

◦ Unit deliveries up 3% to 2,233

◦ Average selling price of deliveries up 16% to $556,000 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 66% to $188.5 million from $113.5 million

◦ Gross margin from home sales increased 380 basis points to 25.7% from 21.9%

◦ Inventory impairment and warranty adjustment totaled $3.1 million in Q1 2022 • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 60 basis points to 10.4% • Net income of $148.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, up 34% from $110.7 million or $1.51 per diluted share

◦ Effective tax rate of 26.5% vs. 23.3% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 12% to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion

◦ Average selling price of net orders up 14%

◦ Unit net orders decreased 2% to 3,151 • Dollar value of ending backlog up 26% to $4.95 billion from $3.93 billion

◦ Unit backlog increased 11% to 8,558

◦ Average selling price of homes in backlog up 13%

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1, 2

• Projected home deliveries for the 2022 second quarter between 2,400 and 2,600

◦ Projected average selling price for 2022 second quarter unit deliveries between $560,000 and $570,000

◦ Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 second quarter exceeding 26.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) • Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000 • Projected lots controlled of 37,812 at March 31, 2022, up 18% year-over-year • Recently announced acquisition of substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. ("Jones") is expected to close near the end of the second quarter of 2022

◦ Expected to add approximately 10 selling communities, 1,700 controlled lots and 150 units to backlog • Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on April 25, 2022, up 25% year-over-year

◦ Consistent dividend program for over 25 years

◦ Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years





1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

2 Projected metrics do not reflect the impact of the asset acquisition of Jones. Any impact is not expected to be significant.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021









(Dollars in thousands, except per

share amounts) Homebuilding:





Home sale revenues $ 1,240,520

$ 1,041,858 Home cost of sales (921,378)

(813,888) Inventory impairments (660)

— Total cost of sales (922,038)

(813,888) Gross profit 318,482

227,970 Selling, general and administrative expenses (129,314)

(114,993) Interest and other income 755

967 Other expense (1,424)

(437) Homebuilding pretax income 188,499

113,507







Financial Services:





Revenues 29,131

45,023 Expenses (16,935)

(15,105) Other income, net 1,187

887 Financial services pretax income 13,383

30,805







Income before income taxes 201,882

144,312 Provision for income taxes (53,461)

(33,622) Net income $ 148,421

$ 110,690







Comprehensive income $ 148,421

$ 110,690







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 2.09

$ 1.58 Diluted $ 2.02

$ 1.51







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 70,766,146

69,790,927 Diluted 72,938,414

72,788,177







Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.37

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,447

$ 485,839 Restricted cash 6,400

12,799 Trade and other receivables 114,823

98,580 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 2,194,303

1,917,616 Land and land under development 1,734,515

1,843,235 Total inventories 3,928,818

3,760,851 Property and equipment, net 61,856

60,561 Deferred tax asset, net 17,100

17,942 Prepaids and other assets 114,120

106,562 Total homebuilding assets 4,717,564

4,543,134 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 107,503

104,821 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 187,914

282,529 Other assets 46,133

33,044 Total financial services assets 341,550

420,394 Total Assets $ 5,059,114

$ 4,963,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 172,134

$ 149,488 Accrued and other liabilities 405,140

370,910 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,481,976

1,481,781 Total homebuilding liabilities 2,069,250

2,012,179 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 100,551

97,903 Mortgage repurchase facility 178,231

256,300 Total financial services liabilities 278,782

354,203 Total Liabilities 2,348,032

2,366,382 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 71,162,245 and 70,668,093 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 712

707 Additional paid-in-capital 1,710,369

1,709,276 Retained earnings 1,000,001

887,163 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,711,082

2,597,146 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,059,114

$ 4,963,528

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021









(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:





Net income $ 148,421

$ 110,690 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 14,882

9,926 Depreciation and amortization 6,652

7,003 Inventory impairments 660

— Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 842

(1,348) Net changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade and other receivables (16,677)

(40,282) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 94,615

1,767 Housing completed or under construction (277,187)

(218,655) Land and land under development 108,755

34,978 Prepaids and other assets (20,479)

(23,594) Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities 57,571

61,558 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 118,055

(57,957)







Investing Activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,884)

(5,749) Net cash used in investing activities (6,884)

(5,749)







Financing Activities:





Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net (78,069)

15,092 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —

347,725 Dividend payments (35,583)

(26,665) Payments of deferred financing costs —

(819) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (12,628)

1,009 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (126,280)

336,342







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,109)

272,636 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 603,459

503,972 End of period $ 588,350

$ 776,608







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,447

$ 678,194 Restricted cash 6,400

17,314 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 107,503

81,100 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 588,350

$ 776,608

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,243

$ 707,311

$ 569.0

1,276

$ 616,611

$ 483.2

(3)%

15%

18% Mountain 548

335,128

611.5

612

324,717

530.6

(10)%

3%

15% East 442

198,081

448.1

290

100,530

346.7

52%

97%

29% Total 2,233

$ 1,240,520

$ 555.5

2,178

$ 1,041,858

$ 478.4

3%

19%

16%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,704

$ 1,000,954

$ 587.4

5.54

1,775

$ 904,691

$ 509.7

5.80

(4)%

11%

15%

(4)% Mountain 920

581,971

632.6

5.63

1,011

562,753

556.6

5.91

(9)%

3%

14%

(5)% East 527

253,850

481.7

4.78

423

168,021

397.2

4.62

25%

51%

21%

3% Total 3,151

$ 1,836,775

$ 582.9

5.42

3,209

$ 1,635,465

$ 509.6

5.64

(2)%

12%

14%

(4)% *Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period



Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

March 31,

%

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change West 112

97

15%

103

102

1% Mountain 53

55

(4)%

55

57

(4)% East 35

34

3%

37

31

19% Total 200

186

8%

195

190

3%

Backlog



March 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,677

$ 2,651,123

$ 566.8

4,209

$ 2,157,618

$ 512.6

11%

23%

11% Mountain 2,546

1,668,048

655.2

2,417

1,355,201

560.7

5%

23%

17% East 1,335

628,631

470.9

1,060

414,474

391.0

26%

52%

20% Total 8,558

$ 4,947,802

$ 578.1

7,686

$ 3,927,293

$ 511.0

11%

26%

13%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



March 31,

%

2022

2021

Change Unsold:









Completed 19

36

(47)% Under construction 313

64

389% Total unsold started homes 332

100

232% Sold homes under construction or completed 7,445

5,854

27% Model homes under construction or completed 513

502

2% Total homes completed or under construction 8,290

6,456

28%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 15,548

4,237

19,785

12,658

3,921

16,579

19% Mountain 6,741

4,240

10,981

6,790

3,418

10,208

8% East 4,318

2,728

7,046

3,088

2,148

5,236

35% Total 26,607

11,205

37,812

22,536

9,487

32,023

18%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Change













(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 71,983

$ 57,163

$ 14,820 General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 5.8%

5.5%

30 bps Marketing expenses $ 25,632

$ 25,703

$ (71) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.1%

2.5%

-40 bps Commissions expenses $ 31,699

$ 32,127

$ (428) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.6%

3.1%

-50 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 129,314

$ 114,993

$ 14,321 Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 10.4%

11.0%

-60 bps

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021









(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,258

$ 17,332 Less: Interest capitalized (17,258)

(17,332) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —







Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 58,054

$ 52,777 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,258

17,332 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (14,844)

(14,841) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 60,468

$ 55,268

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.