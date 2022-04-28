M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Home sale revenues growth of 19% and a 380 basis point expansion of our gross margin from home sales to 25.7% resulted in a 34% increase in net income for the quarter
DENVER, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
"MDC delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2022 both in terms of profitability and order activity," said MDC's' Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel. "We generated earnings of $2.02 per diluted share for the quarter, representing a 34% improvement over the first quarter of 2021. This significant increase to our bottom-line results was largely driven by a 19% year-over-year rise in home sale revenues and a 380-basis point improvement in our home sale gross margin to 25.7%. Our teams did an excellent job delivering homes in a timely manner this quarter in what continues to be a challenging supply chain environment, as we came in near the high-end of our stated guidance with total new home deliveries of 2,233 units."
Mr. Mizel continued, "We continued to see solid demand across our homebuilding divisions during the quarter, as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.4 homes per community per month. The combination of favorable demographics, strong local economies and historically low inventory levels in our markets has created an excellent operating environment for our company. We have strategically positioned MDC to address the needs of today's homebuyer and believe this is reflected in our strong results this quarter."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "With a strong balance sheet, a seasoned management team and a sizable quarter-end backlog, MDC is in a great position to deliver on its goals for the year. Our growing presence in high growth markets and focus on more affordable price points has led to record levels of profitability for our company, and we continue to see strong demand at our communities despite the recent rise in interest rates. As a result, we remain positive about the future of MDC."
"Traffic levels at our communities and online remained strong during the first quarter" said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Traffic conversion rates also stayed at high levels despite the higher mortgage rate environment, as the ongoing imbalance between housing demand and supply continued to create a sense of urgency with prospective buyers. We believe that this is a testament to the strength of the housing market as well as our approach to the business, which focuses on a build-to-order operating model that allows for personalization. It is also a testament to our teams' ability to successfully adapt and adjust to changing market conditions."
Mr. Mandarich concluded, "We recently announced that we have agreed to acquire substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. We believe that this transaction, combined with the organic land pipeline we have secured since starting in Nashville approximately one year ago, has the potential to launch MDC into a leadership position in the Nashville market."
2022 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 First Quarter
•
Home sale revenues increased 19% to $1.24 billion from $1.04 billion
◦
Unit deliveries up 3% to 2,233
◦
Average selling price of deliveries up 16% to $556,000
•
Homebuilding pretax income increased 66% to $188.5 million from $113.5 million
◦
Gross margin from home sales increased 380 basis points to 25.7% from 21.9%
◦
Inventory impairment and warranty adjustment totaled $3.1 million in Q1 2022
•
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 60 basis points to 10.4%
•
Net income of $148.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, up 34% from $110.7 million or $1.51 per diluted share
◦
Effective tax rate of 26.5% vs. 23.3%
•
Dollar value of net new orders increased 12% to $1.84 billion from $1.64 billion
◦
Average selling price of net orders up 14%
◦
Unit net orders decreased 2% to 3,151
•
Dollar value of ending backlog up 26% to $4.95 billion from $3.93 billion
◦
Unit backlog increased 11% to 8,558
◦
Average selling price of homes in backlog up 13%
2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information1, 2
•
Projected home deliveries for the 2022 second quarter between 2,400 and 2,600
◦
Projected average selling price for 2022 second quarter unit deliveries between $560,000 and $570,000
◦
Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 second quarter exceeding 26.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments)
•
Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000
•
Projected lots controlled of 37,812 at March 31, 2022, up 18% year-over-year
•
Recently announced acquisition of substantially all of the homebuilding assets of The Jones Company of Tennessee, L.L.C. ("Jones") is expected to close near the end of the second quarter of 2022
◦
Expected to add approximately 10 selling communities, 1,700 controlled lots and 150 units to backlog
•
Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on April 25, 2022, up 25% year-over-year
◦
Consistent dividend program for over 25 years
◦
Quarterly dividend has more than doubled in the past five years
1
See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
2
Projected metrics do not reflect the impact of the asset acquisition of Jones. Any impact is not expected to be significant.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$ 1,240,520
$ 1,041,858
Home cost of sales
(921,378)
(813,888)
Inventory impairments
(660)
—
Total cost of sales
(922,038)
(813,888)
Gross profit
318,482
227,970
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(129,314)
(114,993)
Interest and other income
755
967
Other expense
(1,424)
(437)
Homebuilding pretax income
188,499
113,507
Financial Services:
Revenues
29,131
45,023
Expenses
(16,935)
(15,105)
Other income, net
1,187
887
Financial services pretax income
13,383
30,805
Income before income taxes
201,882
144,312
Provision for income taxes
(53,461)
(33,622)
Net income
$ 148,421
$ 110,690
Comprehensive income
$ 148,421
$ 110,690
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.09
$ 1.58
Diluted
$ 2.02
$ 1.51
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
70,766,146
69,790,927
Diluted
72,938,414
72,788,177
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.50
$ 0.37
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 474,447
$ 485,839
Restricted cash
6,400
12,799
Trade and other receivables
114,823
98,580
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
2,194,303
1,917,616
Land and land under development
1,734,515
1,843,235
Total inventories
3,928,818
3,760,851
Property and equipment, net
61,856
60,561
Deferred tax asset, net
17,100
17,942
Prepaids and other assets
114,120
106,562
Total homebuilding assets
4,717,564
4,543,134
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
107,503
104,821
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
187,914
282,529
Other assets
46,133
33,044
Total financial services assets
341,550
420,394
Total Assets
$ 5,059,114
$ 4,963,528
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 172,134
$ 149,488
Accrued and other liabilities
405,140
370,910
Revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Senior notes, net
1,481,976
1,481,781
Total homebuilding liabilities
2,069,250
2,012,179
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
100,551
97,903
Mortgage repurchase facility
178,231
256,300
Total financial services liabilities
278,782
354,203
Total Liabilities
2,348,032
2,366,382
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 71,162,245 and 70,668,093 issued and
712
707
Additional paid-in-capital
1,710,369
1,709,276
Retained earnings
1,000,001
887,163
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,711,082
2,597,146
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 5,059,114
$ 4,963,528
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 148,421
$ 110,690
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
14,882
9,926
Depreciation and amortization
6,652
7,003
Inventory impairments
660
—
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
842
(1,348)
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(16,677)
(40,282)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
94,615
1,767
Housing completed or under construction
(277,187)
(218,655)
Land and land under development
108,755
34,978
Prepaids and other assets
(20,479)
(23,594)
Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities
57,571
61,558
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
118,055
(57,957)
Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,884)
(5,749)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,884)
(5,749)
Financing Activities:
Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net
(78,069)
15,092
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
347,725
Dividend payments
(35,583)
(26,665)
Payments of deferred financing costs
—
(819)
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
(12,628)
1,009
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(126,280)
336,342
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,109)
272,636
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
603,459
503,972
End of period
$ 588,350
$ 776,608
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 474,447
$ 678,194
Restricted cash
6,400
17,314
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
107,503
81,100
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 588,350
$ 776,608
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,243
$ 707,311
$ 569.0
1,276
$ 616,611
$ 483.2
(3)%
15%
18%
Mountain
548
335,128
611.5
612
324,717
530.6
(10)%
3%
15%
East
442
198,081
448.1
290
100,530
346.7
52%
97%
29%
Total
2,233
$ 1,240,520
$ 555.5
2,178
$ 1,041,858
$ 478.4
3%
19%
16%
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,704
$ 1,000,954
$ 587.4
5.54
1,775
$ 904,691
$ 509.7
5.80
(4)%
11%
15%
(4)%
Mountain
920
581,971
632.6
5.63
1,011
562,753
556.6
5.91
(9)%
3%
14%
(5)%
East
527
253,850
481.7
4.78
423
168,021
397.2
4.62
25%
51%
21%
3%
Total
3,151
$ 1,836,775
$ 582.9
5.42
3,209
$ 1,635,465
$ 509.6
5.64
(2)%
12%
14%
(4)%
*Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Active Subdivisions
Three Months Ended
March 31,
%
March 31,
%
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
West
112
97
15%
103
102
1%
Mountain
53
55
(4)%
55
57
(4)%
East
35
34
3%
37
31
19%
Total
200
186
8%
195
190
3%
Backlog
March 31,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
4,677
$ 2,651,123
$ 566.8
4,209
$ 2,157,618
$ 512.6
11%
23%
11%
Mountain
2,546
1,668,048
655.2
2,417
1,355,201
560.7
5%
23%
17%
East
1,335
628,631
470.9
1,060
414,474
391.0
26%
52%
20%
Total
8,558
$ 4,947,802
$ 578.1
7,686
$ 3,927,293
$ 511.0
11%
26%
13%
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
March 31,
%
2022
2021
Change
Unsold:
Completed
19
36
(47)%
Under construction
313
64
389%
Total unsold started homes
332
100
232%
Sold homes under construction or completed
7,445
5,854
27%
Model homes under construction or completed
513
502
2%
Total homes completed or under construction
8,290
6,456
28%
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Total
% Change
West
15,548
4,237
19,785
12,658
3,921
16,579
19%
Mountain
6,741
4,240
10,981
6,790
3,418
10,208
8%
East
4,318
2,728
7,046
3,088
2,148
5,236
35%
Total
26,607
11,205
37,812
22,536
9,487
32,023
18%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
General and administrative expenses
$ 71,983
$ 57,163
$ 14,820
General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
5.8%
5.5%
30 bps
Marketing expenses
$ 25,632
$ 25,703
$ (71)
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
2.1%
2.5%
-40 bps
Commissions expenses
$ 31,699
$ 32,127
$ (428)
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
2.6%
3.1%
-50 bps
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 129,314
$ 114,993
$ 14,321
Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues
10.4%
11.0%
-60 bps
Capitalized Interest
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Homebuilding interest incurred
$ 17,258
$ 17,332
Less: Interest capitalized
(17,258)
(17,332)
Homebuilding interest expensed
$ —
$ —
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
$ 58,054
$ 52,777
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
17,258
17,332
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales
(14,844)
(14,841)
Interest capitalized, end of period
$ 60,468
$ 55,268
