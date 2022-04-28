Publix and Instacart Debut Carrot Warehouses in Miami

Publix and Instacart bring 15-minute delivery to Miami's Brickell, Coral Gables and Wynwood neighborhoods

LAKELAND, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the United States with 1,295 grocery stores across several Southeastern states, and Instacart, a leading retail enablement company in North America, are debuting 15-minute delivery in Miami powered by Instacart's nano-fulfillment solution, Carrot Warehouses. Starting today and rolling out over the coming weeks, customers in Miami's Brickell, Coral Gables and Wynwood neighborhoods will be able to have a wide range of fresh produce, pantry staples, household goods and more delivered from Publix in as fast as 15-minutes, whether it's early morning or late night. Publix is the first grocer to collaborate with Instacart on new fulfillment models through Carrot Warehouses.

(PRNewswire)

"Instacart's model is to empower retailers to better serve their customers. We're taking the same approach by building Carrot Warehouses, a network of nano-fulfillment facilities that we operate on retailers' behalf, to help retailers deliver unmatched speed and selection to their customers. We're proud to be the platform that helps retailers offer the many use cases their consumers expect, from 15-minute delivery to the weekly shop," said Daniel Danker, Vice President of Product at Instacart. "With today's Miami launch, Publix is bringing 15-minute delivery to their customers for the first time. Whether it's a last-minute dinner ingredient or parents needing a quick restock on diapers, we know Miamians seek convenience in their lives and we're excited to collaborate with Publix to power it."

Together, the two companies have developed a custom model for 15-minute delivery using Carrot Warehouses, an Instacart fulfillment solution offered as a part of Instacart Platform. This model allows Publix to offer thousands of items delivered from nano-fulfillment centers – including fresh produce, dairy, meat, and more – a broader selection than the industry standard for 15-minute delivery, ensuring items are in stock nearly 100 percent of the time.

Publix and Instacart have worked together since 2016, when they launched same-day delivery in as fast as one hour. Through Instacart Platform, which offers enterprise-grade technologies and solutions to power the future of grocery, Publix has collaborated with Instacart to offer additional omnichannel services such as curbside pickup, delivery and pickup of specialty items like alcohol and Publix's signature Pub Subs, and online EBT SNAP payment acceptance.

"As we continue to evolve our e-commerce strategy, 15-minute delivery is another example of how we're committed to meeting our customers wherever they are – whether it's in-store or online for a convenience need," said Erik Katenkamp, Vice President Omnichannel & Application Development at Publix. "Instacart's suite of solutions allows us to unlock and roll out 15-minute delivery in a major metro area like Miami. Introducing nano-fulfillment centers powered by Instacart Platform is another step in our omnichannel strategy, and we look forward to continuing to exceed our customers' expectations."

Customers can access 15-minute delivery through Publix's mobile app and website, as well as the Instacart App and website by navigating to Publix Quick Picks . For more information about Carrot Warehouses and Instacart Platform, visit www.instacart.com/company/platform .

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,295 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. Today, Instacart partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Millions of busy people and families turn to Instacart to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers pick, pack and deliver orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers a suite of enterprise-grade grocery technology products and services to power e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store, ads and insights for retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Hundreds of retailers partner with Instacart to power their e-commerce experiences across the Instacart App and their own white-label sites and solutions. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

Instacart Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instacart