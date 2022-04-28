SteriPack's XpressCollect™ Named Winner at 2022 Edison Awards

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

LAKELAND, Fla. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, announces they have won an Edison Award in the category Covid-19 Innovation. XpressCollect was named a gold medal awardee at this year's Edison Awards Gala taking place on April 21st.

XpressCollect was named a gold medal awardee at this year's Edison Awards Gala taking place on April 21st. 

XpressCollect is an innovative product that integrates a lower nasal collection device within a dry transport vial promoting increased accessibility, courtesy of self-collection, while also substantially reducing laboratory costs.

The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors and fosters innovations and innovators whose solutions make a positive impact in the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Winner, SteriPack is honored to be recognized among the other elite winning companies and products for excellence in innovation.

For more information, please visit steripackgroup.com/xpresscollect.

About SteriPack Group
SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management. www.steripackgroup.com

HSD, Innovation & Development, SteriPack's design and development center, is 13485 certified with a focus on user centered design, human factors, industrial design, UI/UX, engineering and prototyping.  This strong front-end engine brings innovative concepts to life.    www.hs-design.com

Contacts:
Sales: David Moore, dm@steripackgroup.com
PR: Chloe Bagley, c.bagley@steripackgroup.com

XpressCollect wins Gold in the category Covid-19 Innovation for the 2022 Edison Awards
XpressCollect wins Gold in the category Covid-19 Innovation for the 2022 Edison Awards(PRNewswire)
SteriPack Logo (PRNewsfoto/SteriPack Group)
SteriPack Logo (PRNewsfoto/SteriPack Group)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steripacks-xpresscollect-named-winner-at-2022-edison-awards-301535514.html

SOURCE SteriPack Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.